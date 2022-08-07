 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Parking is now a problem at this Salt Lake City store   (kutv.com) divider line
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to a news release, the excavator was left running at a job site at 900 South 300 West when the man got inside and drove away.
When the man arrived at Smith's, at 828 South 900 West, police said he began ripping up the ground.

I hate the addresses out there.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone's getting fired.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: According to a news release, the excavator was left running at a job site at 900 South 300 West when the man got inside and drove away.
When the man arrived at Smith's, at 828 South 900 West, police said he began ripping up the ground.

I hate the addresses out there.


I found it to be pretty handy, when I lived there.

Because it's set up more or less like a grid system, I know right where that is, and could go straight there from anywhere in the city without having to use my phone, or have any prior knowledge of what direction it's in.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was looking for Richard III's body.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He couldn't find a gun to vent his anger or whatever.  This proves the system works!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Maybe he read this as a youngster.
 
