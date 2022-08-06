 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 901: "Solo Subjects" Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Solo Subjects

Description: Show us any subject you want as long as the composition is clearly of a single subject.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG1056 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Spotted Eagle Ray
//St Thomas, USVI
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



//Airlie Gardens, Wilmington, NC
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hairy Woodpecker
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peck's Skipper
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spotted Towhee
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel the same way about fresh-picked fruit on a hot summer day
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bushtit
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Denver, NC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Fisherman"

Along the Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Headless Angel"

Smith Island, Maryland, town of Ewell
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Striking A Pose"

Janes Island State Park, Crisfield, Maryland.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This can always weirded me out as a kid because it seemed the cartoon man was facing the front, making his face look horrific.  I saw it above our table in a restaurant several years ago and grabbed a pic.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mrs. Kitty cosplaying as Trisha Elric
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nooblet
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


White Sands NP
Fuji Acros 100, Olympus OM-2
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Albuquerque balloon fiesta... A very happy balloon
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Origami exhibit at the St. Louis botanical garden
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
moonrise-909 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
morning deer-020 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 2022 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looking up at the top Fresnel lens at the Tybee Island lighthouse, Georgia 2013.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tennessee 2012.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here, move along...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camo Dragon by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pondhawk Dragonfly by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
