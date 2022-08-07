 Skip to content
(Inside the Magic)   Maybe Disneyland has the kid's beer option on their menu   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
15
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DisneyLand is sh*t.

/would you liek to buy a vowel?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: DisneyLand is sh*t.

/would you liek to buy a vowel?


"u"? No, it's only 10:30 pm California-time, so probably another hour and a half.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Be polite walk on the right: DisneyLand is sh*t.

/would you liek to buy a vowel?

"u"? No, it's only 10:30 pm California-time, so probably another hour and a half.


Always wanted to go during Mickey's not so scary Halloween the rides are ignored and free candy!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could've at least blurred out the kid's face.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duff Gardens
Youtube 6fEMovJ-vwA
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Prof. Frink: Be polite walk on the right: DisneyLand is sh*t.

/would you liek to buy a vowel?

"u"? No, it's only 10:30 pm California-time, so probably another hour and a half.

Always wanted to go during Mickey's not so scary Halloween the rides are ignored and free candy!


I'd dress as Sexy Minnie Mouse and try to grab Mickey's balls.

mildlyCSB:
In the 90s, well in the days where most places were not LGBTA-friendly, a friend of mine was dating someone who worked with Disney On Ice, and mentioned the open secret (among those who know these things:) that the skaters for Mickey and Minnie were the same sex. We offered to take up a collection and pay them to have their costume-heads "happen to fall off" at a prime moment in the performance. This is not a truelyCSB because as far as we know, it never happened.
/CSB
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just a pee cup because the lines were long at the bathroom.

post.greatist.comView Full Size


No beer or wine at California Disneyland (other than Club 33), but you are good to go at California Adventure.

disneyfoodblog.comView Full Size


/Been to Club 33, pretty cool drinking a martini on the balcony and watching the fireworks
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney has a strict policy about underage drinking and even handling of alcohol.

Maybe they should do something about selling alcohol to minors?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was he drinking a Mickey's 40?

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: Was he drinking a Mickey's 40?

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 167x302]


Why are first drunks with the worst booze?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine (RIP Sparky) referred to Miller Light as "women and children's beer". He drank Budweiser.

Was it Miller Light?
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bughunter: Was he drinking a Mickey's 40?

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 167x302]

Why are first drunks with the worst booze?


Colt 45 is worse than Mickeys.  Mickeys can be skunky, but when Colt 45 gets warm it is the worst!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/Those are premium Malt Liquors, I don't even want to know about the cheap ones.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alice_600: Prof. Frink: Be polite walk on the right: DisneyLand is sh*t.

/would you liek to buy a vowel?

"u"? No, it's only 10:30 pm California-time, so probably another hour and a half.

Always wanted to go during Mickey's not so scary Halloween the rides are ignored and free candy!


Wife and I did that one year.

We did some rides and still managed to leave the park with like 20lbs worth of candy. Each.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: Was he drinking a Mickey's 40?

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 167x302]


wow i remember these from about 30 years ago in a very good (many dozens of odd international beers) local bottle-o.

i remember the wide mouth and hand grenade shape.. easy find on google

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WKUK - KID BEER
Youtube OS1o5-r73cQ
 
