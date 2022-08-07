 Skip to content
(Entrepreneur)   I suspect it has something to do with climate change and just being Florida   (entrepreneur.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Rain, Summer, Walt Disney World Resort, Tropical cyclone, Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney, Weather, Precipitation  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida's a giant swamp (not a euphemism). Read some of the original accounts from the de Leon and de Soto expeditions.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do you want malaria? Because this is how you get malaria.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Desantis will be using this a proof that prayer works.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Desantis will be using this a proof that prayer works.


I'd bet on, "God is punishing 'Woke' Disney."
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lol, tourist. That storm wasn't even really that big.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Told ya...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Mutiny of Clowns
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: lol, tourist. That storm wasn't even really that big.


It's not the size of the storm, it's the size of the alligators in the flood water.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If anyone can find a way to capitalize on INSTANT WATER PARK!!!! it's Disney.
 
fehk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If i were at Disney in August i would welcome a flood
 
