(Global News (Canada))   Accepting trades for one Cheestring. Marble flavour. Still in original packaging. No lowballs. I know what I have   (globalnews.ca) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Black Diamond cheese is very good. 

My dad had a friend who was some executive there, we always got big boxes of cheese around Christmas.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh... You just go ahead and keep that
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Domingo said since the billboard went up he has been receiving offers in "droves."

"(I've received) a lot of offers," he said, "Some people are calling me again because the first offer they had wasn't good enough."

"I think the most anybody had to offer me was they they offered me two Persian cats," he continued.

hay buddy, you do you!

/lol @ droves
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Uh... You just go ahead and keep that


"Black Diamond Cheese Strings are still widely available at most grocery store locations."

iono, due to the, er... unique provenance? he could just make an nft out of it? (or make an nft out of the stupid billboard, lol)
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will you accept imitation crab meat? I'll throw in a "tour" of my "trains".
 
id10ts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dafuqs a cheestring?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder how Jack Astor's party turned out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

id10ts: Dafuqs a cheestring?


String cheese:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tintar: hay buddy


I wish I knew how to quit you
 
