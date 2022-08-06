 Skip to content
(MSN)   Only two things in life are certain: death and taxes. However it looks like an indicted billionaire may have found a way to use the former to skip out on $2 billion of the latter
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
Went the way of Ken Lay
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  
We sure he's not pulling a Hotblack here?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Billionaire Robert Brockman, who was indicted in what has been called the largest ever tax evasion case against an individual in the United States, has died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
My father's funeral was on April 15th. My brother did the eulogy. I suggested he start with that quote, but he declined. I do not miss him. Went to his grave screaming about Kenyan birth certificates. I'm so glad he wasn't around for TFG. That Brainwashing My Dad doc could be about him.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Smith avoided charges by admitting to evading taxes, paying $139 million in taxes and penalties, and agreeing to cooperate, records show.

$139 million is just 6.5% of the $2 billion in income he dodged tax on - and that's including penalties. I wish I had a 6.5% tax rate.

It was not immediately clear how Brockman's death would affect the government's ability to recover the taxes it says are owed.

The guy was offered this settlement in exchange for his cooperation and didn't follow through, so the deal's off. So seize the entire amount due - plus penalties - from the estate? Why is that so hard?

Billionaires who descent from paying their fair share are the worst kind of patriotic.
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
27 minutes ago  
According to court records, Robert Smith, Brockman's former business associate and the wealthist Black citizen in the U.S., was to be a key witness against him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
less than a minute ago  

SolomonKing: According to court records, Robert Smith, Brockman's former business associate and the wealthist Black citizen in the U.S., was to be a key witness against him.

[Fark user image image 312x161]


The media has to race-bait.  Racism has blown up and become a bigger problem than it should be because the media keeps stoking it.
 
