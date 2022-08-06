 Skip to content
(Zillow)   All those angles make for acute house
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oberlin is a safety school for kids of the 1% so maybe someone's parents will buy it for their questionably capably music major kid.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lovely back yard, very quiet neighborhood, and you *probably* won't get any golf balls through the glass roof. Hail might still be a problem.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$145/s.f. is not bad at all.  I've always wanted to live in a museum atrium.

//seriously
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's... pretty nice, well kept, beautiful lot, quiet burb.

Too bad I'd have to still live in Ohio to live there.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it! Except Ohio. Barf face emoji.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would make a neat backdrop for an episode of Star Trek TNG.

That tv screen in the living room with the wonky frame would meet the bitter end of a sledgehammer if I was forced to live there, tho.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And just down the street from a Frank Lloyd Wright home.

https://franklloydwright.org/site/weltzheimer-johnson-house/
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love the architecture. Most of the inside would have to be gutted due to horrible design choices.
Plus I could never live there because it's in Ohio and I don't want to be trapped there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how I feel about that Ferrari theme in the kitchen.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
2 bd 6,873 sqft

That's, uh, big.
 
No1farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why on earth would you pay a million dollars to live in ohio?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Est. payment: $6,156/mo

Just be in the top 5% making $220k and you, too, can enjoy the luxury of being only 3 miles from a Walmart Supercenter.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do you actually "live" in a house like that or just do lots of blow and have big parties in between jam sessions?
 
