(CNN)   This is not a repeat from June 4, 1970
22
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right, this was (apparently) a random dude. 1970 was the National Guard.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory,"

I highly doubt that. Butler is full of meth and opiate addiction. Like most of rural blowhio.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohio
Youtube J9INnMMwvnk


oblig for subby's headline
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "..."This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood neck-of-the-woods in recent memory," Porter said.

Narrator:  "Reset the clock!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another lone white guy huh?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."


Wtf does that even mean?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wegro: DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."

Wtf does that even mean?


It means the poster ain't so great at describing guitar sounds with typed words


/I'm not either
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wegro: DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."

Wtf does that even mean?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wegro: DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."

Wtf does that even mean?


Everybody of a certain age reads the headline, etc.

Ohio
Youtube l1PrUU2S_iw
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What what in subby's butt
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kinda hot in a menacing sort of way, if that picture is accurate. He just needs the lovin' of a good man to turn him from his life of crime.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Henry Rollins?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well done, subs.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."


throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gratz Libby Childress!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No but it's a repeat from every 2 days or so in 2022 America.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: No but it's a repeat from every 2 days or so in 2022 America.


What, 4 homicides?  That literally happens every hour or two.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: wegro: DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."

Wtf does that even mean?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 314x375]


"baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."

What song are you trying to refer to?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: wegro: DoctorCal: Everybody reads the headline and in their head it's like "baduntadum dun dun deer daaa, baduntadum dun dun deer daaa..."

Wtf does that even mean?

It means the poster ain't so great at describing guitar sounds with typed words


/I'm not either


Yeah, that was really, really bad. If I tried again, it would be worse.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Kinda hot in a menacing sort of way, if that picture is accurate. He just needs the lovin' of a good man to turn him from his life of crime.


that guy has a really long neck-- Gul Dukat's brother invaded our timeline
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeAmerican: Peter von Nostrand: No but it's a repeat from every 2 days or so in 2022 America.

What, 4 homicides?  That literally happens every hour or two.


Just the ones that make the news. So, multiple white people.
 
