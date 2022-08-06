 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tech billionaire and his wife feel we need to build more housing. Definitely more housing. JUST NOT IN THEIR BACKYARD   (msn.com) divider line
31
    More: Fail, MSN  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could start a new app called RiffRaff where you look at housing maps with markers for those people.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shocker there. I'm fighting NIMBY's in my neighborhood who are freaking out about allowing 250' tall buildings on the current site of a car dealer literally next to a 12-lane interstate with cloverleaf on/off ramps in a suburb of Seattle. Because they'll ruin the neighborhood feel.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can see the wealth from the satellite photos. Atherton is a darker shade of green than any of the surrounding cities.

Yes, most of the houses just outside of Atherton are still $1MM+, but Atherton is a whole level beyond in terms of wealth.

They fight the zoning because they are selfish assholes, but most of those people have enough money to move anywhere they want and live without need if the thought of some $800k townhomes is just that terrible.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.dirt.com/gallery/moguls/tech/marc-andreessen-house-malibu-1203434034/

One of his properties has about 7 acres of continuous property. No room for housing?

Well okay then.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

[Fark user image 618x415]


Nice thought, but there is not an overabundance of empty houses short of little pockets like Detroit. The US stopped building houses after the housing crash but population kept growing. We just don't have enough houses. The only nefarious conspiracy is a buncha NIMBY a-holes all independently and selfishly Karen-ing up housing development. 

https://www.freddiemac.com/research/insight/20210507-housing-supply
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could've guessed that a pro-colonialism venture capitalist billionaire is a selfish, greedy piece of shiat? Surely there's some redeeming qualities when even Mark Zuckerberg thinks you're a POS.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: No shocker there. I'm fighting NIMBY's in my neighborhood who are freaking out about allowing 250' tall buildings on the current site of a car dealer literally next to a 12-lane interstate with cloverleaf on/off ramps in a suburb of Seattle. Because they'll ruin the neighborhood feel.


It could lead to a loss in property value. What could be more tragic than that? You don't want those poor billionaires to starve do you
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: King Something: Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

[Fark user image 618x415]

Nice thought, but there is not an overabundance of empty houses short of little pockets like Detroit. The US stopped building houses after the housing crash but population kept growing. We just don't have enough houses. The only nefarious conspiracy is a buncha NIMBY a-holes all independently and selfishly Karen-ing up housing development. 

https://www.freddiemac.com/research/insight/20210507-housing-supply


There's plenty of $1M 1-bedroom condos. The problem is that genius investors believe that the average American would be in the top 5% income bracket if we just biked to work.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andreesen is famous for his Facebook investment? Not his Netscape work?

Am I out of touch?

No. It's MSN who is wrong.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No what we really need are rent/mortgage caps and to destroy airbnb because that one company is the reason rent prices went through the atmosphere
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

togaman2k: You can see the wealth from the satellite photos. Atherton is a darker shade of green than any of the surrounding cities.

Yes, most of the houses just outside of Atherton are still $1MM+, but Atherton is a whole level beyond in terms of wealth.

They fight the zoning because they are selfish assholes, but most of those people have enough money to move anywhere they want and live without need if the thought of some $800k townhomes is just that terrible.


As mentioned in the article, they will soon be living in a town of only ultra wealthy.  They will have to take turns being volunteer firemen and policemen.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: King Something: Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

[Fark user image 618x415]

Nice thought, but there is not an overabundance of empty houses short of little pockets like Detroit. The US stopped building houses after the housing crash but population kept growing. We just don't have enough houses. The only nefarious conspiracy is a buncha NIMBY a-holes all independently and selfishly Karen-ing up housing development. 

https://www.freddiemac.com/research/insight/20210507-housing-supply


Giving the banks a pass? On my Fark?

Don't forget the easy availability of mortgages in the mid 90s and early aughts. When banks start writing blank checks, prices mysteriously rise. *cough, cough, tuition*.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

togaman2k: You can see the wealth from the satellite photos. Atherton is a darker shade of green than any of the surrounding cities.

Yes, most of the houses just outside of Atherton are still $1MM+, but Atherton is a whole level beyond in terms of wealth.

They fight the zoning because they are selfish assholes, but most of those people have enough money to move anywhere they want and live without need if the thought of some $800k townhomes is just that terrible.


There's a history of assholishness. About 100 years ago, when it was still an unincorporated area known as a Fair Oaks, people in the neighboring town of Menlo Park wanted to incorporate both into one city. The officials in Fair Oaks objected to it, wanting to remain entirely residential, and got to Sacramento first so they could incorporate themselves independently. Then they had to change their name, because there was already a city called Fair Oaks.

https://www.ci.atherton.ca.us/96/History-of-Atherton

Up through the mid 20th century, as far as I know, the eastern half of Atherton was mostly still middle class. That changed, obviously.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In June, Andreessen and his wife Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen wrote an email expressing their opposition to a proposal that would increase zoning capacity for multi-family home construction in Atherton.

"I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay zones in Atherton," the two wrote in their email, signed by both, as reported by The Atlantic's Jerusalem Demsas. "Please IMMEDIATELY REMOVE all multifamily overlay zoning projects from the Housing Element which will be submitted to the state in July. They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values, the quality of life of ourselves and our neighbors and IMMENSELY increase the noise pollution and traffic."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rich people always want to improve society on the backs of the poor.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 2020s will go into the history books as another Gilded Age. I doubt that many of these guys will leave a legacy like Andrew Carnegie, who gave up his wealth for the betterment of others. They care about others so far as it makes them richer.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My grandparents lived in Atherton for 65 years, they'd get a kick out this.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Surpheon: King Something: Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

[Fark user image 618x415]

Nice thought, but there is not an overabundance of empty houses short of little pockets like Detroit. The US stopped building houses after the housing crash but population kept growing. We just don't have enough houses. The only nefarious conspiracy is a buncha NIMBY a-holes all independently and selfishly Karen-ing up housing development. 

https://www.freddiemac.com/research/insight/20210507-housing-supply

There's plenty of $1M 1-bedroom condos. The problem is that genius investors believe that the average American would be in the top 5% income bracket if we just biked to work.


If there were plenty of $1M 1-bedroom condos, then you'd expect the vacancy rate to be higher, but it's below the 13% or so that is typically expected in a properly functioning real estate market. We certainly need more entry level housing, but if we actually had enough $1M condos we wouldn't have as many Amazon/Googler/Microsofties buying up all the shiatty 1200SF ramblers left around here.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube liptMbjF3EE
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And verily I say unto ye, thou shalt go and be needy elsewhere - From the Book of Trumplicans
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They need to be more like Thomas Shelby. At least he admitted he was a right bastard in the regular, and he nuked his own mansion to make room for affordable housing.

/And for other wishes from fiction, I happened to be in Illinois randomly picking up a lottery ticket last week.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When George Lucas' neighbors blocked him from building a small studio on his estate so he could 'work from home' with a handful of other people, he finally abandoned the idea... A studio was against zoning, only residential buildings permitted.

So no small studio building, but his neighbors can now look forward to getting a 240-unit low-income housing project that Lucas announced he's be putting up instead.
 
emtwo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Surpheon: King Something: Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

[Fark user image 618x415]

Nice thought, but there is not an overabundance of empty houses short of little pockets like Detroit. The US stopped building houses after the housing crash but population kept growing. We just don't have enough houses. The only nefarious conspiracy is a buncha NIMBY a-holes all independently and selfishly Karen-ing up housing development. 

https://www.freddiemac.com/research/insight/20210507-housing-supply


The US has roughly 1 residential unit for every 2 people.

How many houses do we really need? 1 for 1?

The problem is less "we need more houses" and more "we need to limit how many houses are owned as investments."

What happens if we build more houses? The same rich assholes gobble them all up for rent-seeking, and neither housing prices nor rent prices become affordable.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: He could start a new app called RiffRaff where you look at housing maps with markers for those people.


Underdog - "Riffraffville" pts. 1&2 - 1966
Youtube 87UpIgIa0aw
 
phaseolus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Excelsior: When George Lucas' neighbors blocked him from building a small studio on his estate so he could 'work from home' with a handful of other people, he finally abandoned the idea... A studio was against zoning, only residential buildings permitted.

So no small studio building, but his neighbors can now look forward to getting a 240-unit low-income housing project that Lucas announced he's be putting up instead.


Really?? Nice! Good for him, my respect for Lucas just grew.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.


An empty home has lower utility costs and exhibits less wear and tear than an occupied home.  So somebody has to step up and pay for that.

Also, people who usually rent homes are somewhat dissuaded from trashing their home for fear of losing their damage deposit.  Someone who is homeless who is handed a set of keys is going to be responsible why?  And I assume you're not being discriminatory towards those with mental illness or poor impulse control, correct?

In retrospect, I understand why the dorms at my university all had concrete block walls, concrete subfloors, and a very basic bathroom and kitchen.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eminent domain all golf courses and turn them into affordable housing complexes that are walkable/bikeable.

/the housing will use less water than the golf course, probably
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Safe, clean public housing and UBI will have a huge economic benefit. It's cheaper to give people a place to live and money to survive than it is to deal with all the anti-social behaviour humans exhibit when they don't have a place to live and money to survive. And hey! Throw in some socialized medicine so you can take care of the mentally ill people who can't take care of themselves too and you'll see a huge financial benefit because it's way way cheaper to give a mentally ill person a home, money to survive and therapy than it is to house them in either a prison or a mental hospital.

shiat, if you could just give everyone in prison the money it costs to keep them in prison on the promise that they not commit anymore crimes and the mental healthcare to treat their anti-social behaviour they'd probably be happy to stop the whole crime committing thing. You see, the disenfranchised have this really weird thing they do where they don't just crawl off into a cave in the wilderness and starve to death. Turns out they prefer to do things like break into your car to steal your parking meter change or breaking into your place of work to steal the copper and all other sorts of rude behaviour. I guess people are just funny like that.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Surpheon: No shocker there. I'm fighting NIMBY's in my neighborhood who are freaking out about allowing 250' tall buildings on the current site of a car dealer literally next to a 12-lane interstate with cloverleaf on/off ramps in a suburb of Seattle. Because they'll ruin the neighborhood feel.


Same, though it's not next to a highway. The best part are the signs that say "Yes to affordable housing, no to increased density." Like, where the fark do they think affordable housing is going to come from in a town with an average sale price of $3 million.
 
carkiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: Two of the myriad problems in the US are homelessness, and an overabundance of empty houses.

You'd think those two problems could be solved at the same time. You'd think that someone rich enough to be able to solve one problem would at least try to solve both problems. You'd think that any country worth a damn wouldn't have those two particular problems simultaneously in the first place.

You would think.

[Fark user image image 618x415]


The clues that tell you this is a political cartoon and not a photo are:

The guy can afford two fresh newspapers and isn't afraid to lose his shoes.
The bench hasn't been hostilely designed.
 
