(CNBC)   A noble family had their castles and 20,000 cultural artifacts stolen by Nazis, then by Communists. Now, a handsome 27 year old prince vows to protect his ancestral wealth and heritage from all other thieves and scammers with the power of blockchain   (cnbc.com) divider line
25 Comments
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Hey Fun boy's get a room!
Youtube 8cnq5mCau9s
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the whitest headline I have ever read
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living nobly > being from nobility.

/one is assured.
//the other takes class
///royalty =/= nobility
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8cnq5mCau9s]


Done in one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stolen through Feudalism.
Then Nazism.
Then Communism.
Then Capitalism.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uhhh... fark them and their nobility shiat. Their ancestors stole that wealth from peasants in the surrounding villages as well as whoever in faraway lands. If these people were alive today, we would crucify them as money-grubbing pigs.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What the fark good is blockchain tech going to be if the modern day equivalent of the Nazis steal your shiat?  "But, but I have a receipt!" probably isn't going to get your shiat back. Why do people think a distributed accounting ledger is capable of so many miracles?
 
Koodz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is a castle hard to update?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If this was CK2 I'd just give the away that shiatty kingdom and use it as a buffer zone against more relevant entities.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Is a castle hard to update?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"To say the least."
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's fascinating when it's other people's money.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was rooting for him until NFTs came up. Now I kinda hope they lose it all.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing about that headline sounds all that spiffy subby.

/Dnrtfa
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like the Communists missed someone.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Her legs are too skinny. NFTs and blockchains are history already. Get to work.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khatores: Uhhh... fark them and their nobility shiat. Their ancestors stole that wealth from peasants in the surrounding villages as well as whoever in faraway lands. If these people were alive today, we would crucify them as money-grubbing pigs.


Zemo Being Iconic [Episode 3] | The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Youtube t-i9dbzD8kU
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Eat The Rich (Official Video)
Youtube Wh3t49NsWBA
 
mjg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not journalism when the journalist's names is mentioned SEVEN TIMES in the article.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no definitive "how to" manual on restoring stolen items to their rightful owner. It's a convoluted exercise that involves filing thousands of separate claims and can take decades. Some of the claims fail, or are never resolved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Their ancestors spent centuries exploiting peasants before the nazis and communists got involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NFTs?

whyyyyy
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The palace feels more like a crypt. At the height of Bohemian summer, the humidity clings to our skin, and it is pitch black beyond the glow of the stark fluorescent lighting that runs along the high stone ceilings. Each time Lobkowicz comes to a door, he reaches down to a bulky keyring that looks like it belongs to a monk in a monastery and fumbles for the right key to let him through - and there are dozens of doors on each floor.

Wtf is going on here? Is this Elden Rings DLC content?
 
fone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: NFTs?

whyyyyy


To exploit the peasants.
 
