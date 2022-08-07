 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   D'awww, Politics tags battle for this one, D'awww wins due to dust storm, onions being chopped [Admin - Main wins in the end]   (yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, English-language films, Mayor Max, Golden Retriever, CBS, Mayor Max's Facebook page, beloved canine leader of the town of Idyllwild, Retriever, Labrador Retriever  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2022 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, come on!  Don't dump that on me right before I go to bed.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He scooted less poo on our nation than any other professional politician.

12/10. Good doggo.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jtown: Oh, come on!  Don't dump that on me right before I go to bed.


Uh, title out front should have told you...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aww. What a shame. RIP too young doggie
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never can retriever those golden years, so sad.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weird coincidence, I just saw mayor Max a couple weeks ago. We were on our way to pick up our new rescue puppy, and had stopped at a dairy queen. Mayor Max's truck was there too.  My Boston terrier barked out the window at Max, who happily barked back. Max's driver and I waved and laughed at our dogs. Max seemed like a good dog. What a shame.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you don't want turnover, elect a tortoise.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most Golden Retrievers are smarter than your average politician.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The only politicìan they trusted..."

\chasing rainbows he is.  Good dog.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.