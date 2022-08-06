 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Bighaus going to the big house   (oregonlive.com) divider line
7
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is one hell of a last name.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bighaus, a Gresham resident, works at The Harver Company as a drywall finisher

Is that the tape and mud guy?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Forget it, subby, it's Gresham.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That is one hell of a last name.


Used to know a lawyer name Bighaus, and yes, she WAS a federal prosecutor
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
he was protesting the man who ran him over, 2nd ammendment means it is legal to mow down anyone who does not approve of you!  Tucker says so
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On a positive note, Lionel Ritchie and the Commodores were in no way involved in this predicament
 
