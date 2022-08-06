 Skip to content
"In no state, metropolitan area, or county in the U.S. can a worker earning the federal or prevailing state or local minimum wage afford a modest two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour work week"
27
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bug? Feature!
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ric Romero?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Ric Romero?


N. S. Sherlock.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The people who already have all the money love the idea of converting every aspect of workers' lives to a subscription model that can be yanked out from under their feet if they get too uppity.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Working as intended.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just curious when was that the case?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would A worker need 2 bedrooms?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You wonder why people aren't 'flocking' to the food industry is because minimum wage doesn't cover anything in the US. Trump thought restricting immigrants was a good thing but there is no one to fill the ultra low paying jobs. Everyone looks for a better paying job and finds it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why would A worker need 2 bedrooms?


Some workers have children.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why would A worker need 2 bedrooms?


Good point. So, the question becomes can two people earning minimum wage afford that?
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Just curious when was that the case?


In the 50s when it actually was a living wage.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know young people who work minimum wage and pretend to be addicts in recovery so they can rent a room in sober living.  $900/mo for a single occupancy room, doable if you work 30 hr/wk at our local minimum wage of $15/hr

It's not a bad deal if you don't mind passing random UI's and having a curfew.  No deposit, no first/last month rent, no credit check, and if your housemates are complete assholes, they get booted.

Downside is, no weed, no beer... some won't even tolerate painkillers or benzos, even with an Rx.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, from the article "that means the average U.S. worker would need to earn $25.82 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment, or $21.25 for a single-bedroom apartment, the NLIHC determined."
This is what happens when the your representative take donations from businesses.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$900/mo for a single occupancy room

But I remember not long ago renting a 900sq ft 1 bedroom apartment in the same market for $650 per month...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eat the rich?
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was that ever possible?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, we are aware.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
(Laughing in Canadian.)

Oh, so a minimum wage worker can still afford a one bedroom or studio?

Bahahaha, you guys ain't seen nothin' yet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: I know young people who work minimum wage and pretend to be addicts in recovery so they can rent a room in sober living.  $900/mo for a single occupancy room, doable if you work 30 hr/wk at our local minimum wage of $15/hr

It's not a bad deal if you don't mind passing random UI's and having a curfew.  No deposit, no first/last month rent, no credit check, and if your housemates are complete assholes, they get booted.

Downside is, no weed, no beer... some won't even tolerate painkillers or benzos, even with an Rx.


A remember a show about two dudes that dressed as wimmin to live in a hotel for wimmin only. Their apartment got knocked down while they were in it.  Nowadays a lawsuit against the demo company and the landlord would have fixed everything.

They made it a few years in prime time and a year in syndication.  So, it was a good idea.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: Was that ever possible?


Not really, but it was doable if it was a couple, depending on one's location.

That really isn't the case now anywhere.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: hoodiowithtudio: Just curious when was that the case?

In the 50s when it actually was a living wage.


in the 1950's many folks had a family, a place to live and a little cabin on the lake where they went for long weekend fun. that disappeared in the 60's.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I earned $4.65 in college working as a hotel night auditor.  Minimum was 4.25
Had a $225.00 paycheck from the reserves/national guard.  That covered rent.   No phone. No cable. Had a car.

Had a one room apartment and covered the utilities.  I couldn't afford to miss work or drills and you knew you were one minor disaster from falling through the floor.
 
dready zim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

duppy: The people who already have all the money love the idea of converting every aspect of workers' lives to a subscription model that can be yanked out from under their feet if they get too uppity.


Yup, this. There is plenty of money in the world. Production is at an all-time high, profit is at an all-time high, wages for CEOs are at an all-time high, so why can't you afford your rent and bills?

Because a relatively small minority of people have taken all the money and continue to do so. They started doing it in the 70's, when your wages stagnated, and you stopped getting real world pay raises. They have got worse in recent decades, and now we have individuals with more money than some countries.

The entire GDP of the US in 2018 was only 193.6 'bezos', being the net worth of Jeff Bezos. China was 119.4 bezos. The UK was 25.7 bezos.

Smaller countries like Singapore were only 3.1 bezos.

Of course, since then, his net worth has gone up by 68.2%. How has the US economy done in the same time?

Musk is even richer at $280Bn, compared to Bezos 'only' having $168Bn. It has been calculated that Musks 'hourly rate' based on his wealth increase is something like $51 million per hour, roughly $855,000 per minute. It would take the average worker 825 weeks to earn that, nearly 16 years.

And you're struggling to just pay your rent working 40 hours a week...

Tell me again why this shows the system is working, you god-damned schill for the rich.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: You wonder why people aren't 'flocking' to the food industry is because minimum wage doesn't cover anything in the US. Trump thought restricting immigrants was a good thing but there is no one to fill the ultra low paying jobs. Everyone looks for a better paying job and finds it.


So you're saying the problem is too many better paying jobs on the market...
 
IDisposable
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know how much it is like this elsewhere, but a quick search in my local mid-size metro area with a low cost of living finds numerous openings advertising "no experience necessary" and starting wages in excess of $15/hour.

In this economy where there is a labor shortage, I honestly don't understand why anyone is making the national minimum wage.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not without two, three or four employed roommates.

Same as it ever was, why the rage?
 
