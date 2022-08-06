 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bankston: "No Mr. Jones, To The Pain. 'To the pain' means first thing you lose will be your known assets. Then your hands, so you can no longer type. Then your tongue, so you can no longer lie. You can keep the ears, to hear the laughs"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every time Bankston talks, my mind is filled with a medley of awesome Bruce Campbell gifs. I think maybe it's just me though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I appreciate some smart law-talking dude talk right there.
That's 'expertise' talking.

Not some bot shilling dick pills on Twitter.

Also, it makes me feel much better about the $750K punitive cap Texas has.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't masturbated this furiously since this first time I watched Deep Throat.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Also, it makes me feel much better about the $750K punitive cap Texas has.


People keep saying that, it isn't true.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

433: exqqqme: Also, it makes me feel much better about the $750K punitive cap Texas has.

People keep saying that, it isn't true.

[Fark user image 422x750]


In one of the long threads, another farker was saying, far more intelligently than I can, that if the defense is found to have withheld evidence or lied (or something along those lines), the cap can be removed. I didn't see anyone refute this point.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mr. Jones. Again we see there is nothing you can possess which I cannot take away."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OMG....  I'll be in my bunk.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When Mr. Jones is broke and pleading for mercy, I shall laugh. And karma will punish me but it will be worth it.
 
