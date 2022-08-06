 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Florida woman, with 26 lbs of cocaine in her car, is pulled over for window tint on I-75. Nice cops put her in the back of a cop car and let her make a call while they wait for the drug dog. Cops then record the call, making their jobs much easier   (youtube.com) divider line
    Florida  
posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 5:02 PM



Obscene_CNN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do you really think you have any expectation of privacy in the back of a cop car?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Have Joey pick up a few more hookers for the party.  I'm going to be a little late with the blow"
 
ieerto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bonehead move overtaking the police car, Elizabeth. Everyone knows you treat the cop car as the Pace Car. Especially if you're carrying dope.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hey, Matt... Yeah it's me... Hey, the cops busted me with your cocaine... No, just the first 12 keys.  You should hide the girl."
 
yellowjester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How much more bootlicky could a video get?..
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
26 lbs? That's like, a two day supply for Johnny Depp.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ieerto: Bonehead move overtaking the police car, Elizabeth. Everyone knows you treat the cop car as the Pace Car. Especially if you're carrying dope.


Also, don't have illegal tint.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TL;DW
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How was she supposed to know the camera spoke Spanish?
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yup, driving like a dipshiat, in a car with illegal tints. It's like begging to get reamed by the gang in blue.
 
tdotz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.


Cop once said to me  "We hardly ever find Mensa cards in the wallets of people we bust."
 
DVD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tdotz: Obscene_CNN: No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.

Cop once said to me  "We hardly ever find Mensa cards in the wallets of people we bust."


___________________________

Isn't MENSA expensive?  I can be smart and poor at the same time...
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tdotz: Obscene_CNN: No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.

Cop once said to me  "We hardly ever find Mensa cards in the wallets of people we bust."


"However, we've yet to bust someone with the business card of a major donor."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Window tint is like catnip for cops. Just don't. Anything over 10% is asking to be pulled over.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tdotz: Obscene_CNN: No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.

Cop once said to me  "We hardly ever find Mensa cards in the wallets of people we bust."


It's so rare in their lives that they get to legitimately outsmart someone. I can understand when they want to spike the football when it happens.

Now, how many Mensa cards at the local FOP lodge?
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: ieerto: Bonehead move overtaking the police car, Elizabeth. Everyone knows you treat the cop car as the Pace Car. Especially if you're carrying dope.

Also, don't have illegal tint.


I have never approved a request. Wear your shaded.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Window tint is like catnip for cops. Just don't. Anything over 10% is asking to be pulled over.


Because they love subjective reasons to pull people over so they can "check".  Tint too dark, exhaust too loud, car too low, driver too brown...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.


You seem hip.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
29 pounds... POUNDS of coke.

JFC.
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: foo monkey: Window tint is like catnip for cops. Just don't. Anything over 10% is asking to be pulled over.

Because they love subjective reasons to pull people over so they can "check".  Tint too dark, exhaust too loud, car too low, driver too brown...


Following too close, driver too white...

Arkansas State Police traffic stop turns up 37 pounds of cocaine
Youtube bTG4yhtZ2Rg
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Had a "similar"  on 911 about 25 years ago.   Lady calls, payphone (look it up if you are too young)
I want a cab, can you connect me to yellow cab.  (911 from payphones were free).
I said what's the problem.   Me and my boyfriend got into a fight (seedy "extended stay"  motel).  Do you want am ambulance, or file charges?  No, I just want to get out of here.   OK, what's your name.   I'm not telling you my name... I've got warrants.
OK, hang on.  (no expectation of privacy on 911). After she says her name &  location (911 back then only gave you the payphone number, but we knew most of them anyway).  Yep, she had a couple of warrants.   Called the cab back said cancel, she's going with us.   Deputy drove by, made contact &  gave her a free ride to the graybar hotel.   Deputy came by dispatch &  said she cussed me out the entire trip.   Even had a small tape recorder so I could her it.
Made my night.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: No sympathy for the stupid when it comes to crime.

Righteous bust.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: 26 lbs? That's like, a two day supply for Johnny Depp.


Or 15 minutes for 1/2 scoop and his shouting girlfriend on a slow day
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: tricycleracer: foo monkey: Window tint is like catnip for cops. Just don't. Anything over 10% is asking to be pulled over.

Because they love subjective reasons to pull people over so they can "check".  Tint too dark, exhaust too loud, car too low, driver too brown...

Following too close, driver too white...

[YouTube video: Arkansas State Police traffic stop turns up 37 pounds of cocaine]


We only see the productive harassment.  They don't release the footage when it's just regular bullying.
 
