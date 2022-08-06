 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   When Captain Planet villains win   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Brazil, Deforestation, third-largest state, state of Mato Grosso, state park, Antonio Jos Rossi Junqueira Vilela, government of Brazil, Mato Grosso  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 5:14 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darinwil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The power in no longer yours!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How surprised could they really be with Bolsonaro as president?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don Cheadle is Captain Planet
Youtube TwJaELXadKo
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The right wing won't be happy until ever square inch of the planet is paved.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Agent Smith was right about us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am beginning to think that the USA, China, Russia and Europe are not the only countries with a death wish. * Yes, I know Europe is not a country and it is not in Euro-Disney.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: The right wing won't be happy until ever square inch of the planet is paved.


With nuclear glass. Yup. Right. OK Boomers.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We.
Are.
Totally.
Screwed.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: The right wing won't be happy until ever square inch of the planet is paved.


There's money to be made NOW. Our kids will be able to buy armored compounds up north so  why care about anything else?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I always thought Dr Blight was hot.  I would totally hit that.

After taping her hair down so the ruined part of her face doesn't show
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 721x540]
I always thought Dr Blight was hot.  I would totally hit that.

After taping her hair down so the ruined part of her face doesn't show


Why did I think that was Miss Demeanor from COPS at first?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thecinemaholic.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.