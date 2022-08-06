 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If you're a baggage handler, please be careful with how you handle a disabled person's wheelchair   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, MSN  
•       •       •

487 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 3:38 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As opposed to how you might handle a non-disabled persons wheelchair?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why? Is he gonna run you down?  Just head for the stairs.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, Spirit is going out of business, anyway, so why not end their run with a bang?

...wait, that might actually happen...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Murflette: As opposed to how you might handle a non-disabled persons wheelchair?


I use a wheelchair to pick up strange at clubs.

No, I don't.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Airlines don't want disabled people flying anyway.

All the extra handling required cuts into their profits.

/they don't want people with baggage either
//or people ftm
///just their money
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Show me checked baggage that hasn't been abused by airline staff, I dare you.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Show me checked baggage that hasn't been abused by airline staff, I dare you.


There's a reason musicians don't check their instruments.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murflette: As opposed to how you might handle a non-disabled persons wheelchair?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cashew
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HalfBankrupt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And Spirit Airlines charged him $35 for the wheelchair modifications.
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Treat a wheelchair like you would a priceless, 400-year old viola:

Fark user imageView Full Size

On second thought, don't do that.

You know what, it's hopeless. Stay close to your family and friends. God help you if you need a corporation to do anything.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He said it appeared that the Spirit Airlines staff were using his chair to transport the strollers.

They treated my personal wheelchair like it was nothing like it was just another piece of luggage when it clearly is not.

These are two very different things.  If they were really using the chair to transport other items then it's beyond just being careless with luggage.  Even if I checked a dolly that doesn't mean baggage handlers are free to use it.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Show me checked baggage that hasn't been abused by airline staff, I dare you.


The last set of luggage I bought was a 5 piece set for $99 at Walmart.  If...when a wheel or handle gets torn off my $20 bag, I'm annoyed but I move on.  But wheelchairs aren't $20 bags and their owners literally cannot move on if their chair is disabled.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, that's why when I travel I only bring an airport paperback and some tissue.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
4.24% of wheelchairs checked by Spirit Airlines come back damaged?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

That's insane.  How is fixing that not considered an immediate and critical emergency?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Murflette: As opposed to how you might handle a non-disabled persons wheelchair?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JRoo: Treat a wheelchair like you would a priceless, 400-year old viola:

[Fark user image image 511x287]
On second thought, don't do that.

You know what, it's hopeless. Stay close to your family and friends. God help you if you need a corporation to do anything.


I would never check something like that onto a plane without it being in a fully-padded, crush-proof case. Heck when I was a student and had a gift watch I'd put it in my carry-on (while wearing my regular watch, not that the gift watch was more than a $100 or something). Heck, I would have carried the colognes* if I didn't mind lugging around a lot of weight, since those used to be magnets to thieving baggage handlers.

/*yes, plural. Always :D
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IDisposable: 4.24% of wheelchairs checked by Spirit Airlines come back damaged?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

That's insane.  How is fixing that not considered an immediate and critical emergency?


What? You want reasonable government regulations like some kind of liberal socialist Antifa communist anarchist terrorist?

What do you have against obscene corporate profits gouged out of the very flesh of society?
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peki: There's a reason musicians don't check their instruments.


I checked a guitar many times and the only damage was one time TWA ripped a metal foot off the case. They agreed to pay for it then tried to duck me but it was pre-9/11 so I harassed them at a gate until they cut me a check.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: Peki: There's a reason musicians don't check their instruments.

I checked a guitar many times and the only damage was one time TWA ripped a metal foot off the case. They agreed to pay for it then tried to duck me but it was pre-9/11 so I harassed them at a gate until they cut me a check.


My son's father is a professional sax player. TSA did over $900 worth of damage to his bari when they dropped it. *sigh*
 
IDisposable
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JRoo: IDisposable: 4.24% of wheelchairs checked by Spirit Airlines come back damaged?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

That's insane.  How is fixing that not considered an immediate and critical emergency?

What? You want reasonable government regulations like some kind of liberal socialist Antifa communist anarchist terrorist?

What do you have against obscene corporate profits gouged out of the very flesh of society?


In a sane world it wouldn't even be the government needing to step in.  Spirit Airlines would be so absolutely humiliated by this that they would fix it.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.