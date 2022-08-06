 Skip to content
(Redfin)   This home has the curb appeal of an outdoor racquetball court, and the coziness of that 1984 Apple Computer commercial. Bonus: It's currently on the market for $10 million   (redfin.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't this posted as a zillow recently?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having a concrete home in wildfire/flood/mudslide country is actually pretty smart. Also it'll be helpful when earth is 200f and you wont have to pay too much to keep cool.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only real flaw I saw was that cheap assed microwave oven.  Spring for an upgrade in stainless steel.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concrete example of bad taste.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of James Franco's house in This is the End. Tons of concrete. I honestly like some parts of it, but I don't think I'd buy it, even if I had the ability to be in the market for a $10M home.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the plus side, your living room can sustain at  least 4 hours of concentrated machine gun fire...
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like a converted parking structure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Looks like a converted parking structure.


That's included
ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I kinda like it.  It feels like a level in a 90s video game to me.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Joke's on you I'm into that shiat
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Site doesn't seem to work well with phones. What am I not really missing?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd say it, but this real estate site has shiattier UX than Zillow.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Site doesn't seem to work well with phones. What am I not really missing?


Imagine grey featureless concrete walls everywhere, and now imagine that someone wants 10m$ for it.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Having a concrete home in wildfire/flood/mudslide country is actually pretty smart. Also it'll be helpful when earth is 200f and you wont have to pay too much to keep cool.


Yeah but with such a cubic home I'd be more worried about creepers.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Site doesn't seem to work well with phones. What am I not really missing?


Post modern minimalism in a good location.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a description of Veruschka or Twiggy
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cold and tasteless. Walls look like a downtown basement parking garage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grey featureless walls?  Invite some graffiti artists over and let them create urban art.  But do it quick before the real owners return.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$54,000 monthly payment.

Wow
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Site doesn't seem to work well with phones. What am I not really missing?


This warm and inviting home office, for starters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Site doesn't seem to work well with phones. What am I not really missing?


Same. No way to see more than the first image on mobile.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I dig it the style. Post-Modern Flintstones
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All that space and you still have a bed jammed against the wall.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: cyberspacedout: Site doesn't seem to work well with phones. What am I not really missing?

This warm and inviting home office, for starters.

[Fark user image 850x566]


For being a $10M house, it sure seems to be furnished a lot like my single-wide manufactured home.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe if they stuck a few random rocks to the walls.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I kinda like it.  It feels like a level in a 90s video game to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder if it comes with health packs?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No painting, ever, no termites to deal with, but damn, if you want to move ONE plug socket, get ready for some serious demolition.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They must REALLY like concrete

/Or not, maybe that's why it's for sale
 
Dadoody
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BRUTALism.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Concrete interior walls?

No thanks.  I have a friend who lives in the Zane Grey estate near Pasadena.  It was built in 1920 with reinforced concrete interior walls to be fireproof.  It's a cool place.

Literally... it's a biatch to heat.  And to hang pictures in.  And to add infrastructure, like electricity.  And it needs a wifi hotspot in every room.

/goats live there now
 
selinabelina
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Joke's on you I'm into that shiat


Same!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think the site can't handle Fark.

/I'm not on mobile
 
IDisposable
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most everything in here looks incredibly dated.  Sorry, but wood paneling is gauche these days.

$1.1 million in 2008 and they want $10 million now?  No way.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's pretty badass, I'd live there!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Most everything in here looks incredibly dated.  Sorry, but wood paneling is gauche these days.

$1.1 million in 2008 and they want $10 million now?  No way.


This must be your first introduction to San Diego real estate prices.
 
