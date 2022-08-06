 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   Police called about dog stuck in cage at yard sale in hot sun with no water. There's just one problem   (necn.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Dog, Pet, poor dog, Greater Boston, sweltering heat, Boston, Massachusetts, good news  
•       •       •

1476 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 4:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, people, there's no need to be extra stupid.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you're really concerned, you bring the dog water

if you want to fark with people, you call the cops
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times did they shoot it?

And which of them pissed their pants?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stuffed a dog?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Christ, people, there's no need to be extra stupid.


Oh, that ship sailed a LONG time ago.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x301]


To be fair, some of those burritos are baby-sized.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here I thought the owner was a fellow cop.
 
emtwo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
After sharing news of the false alarm Tuesday, the Bridgewater Police Department received a flood of replies, many praising the caller for their good intentions.

"Sending love to this caller!" one user wrote. "If it were a live animal, he or she would have saved the poor dog!"

$10 says the caller was white and those that had the cops called on them were black.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

davynelson: if you're really concerned, you bring the dog water

if you want to fark with people, you call the cops


This!

We have become a society that can't do even the most basic task without help and don't fact check anything.  This person was SO concerned and was close enough to see no water BUT instead of checking she calls the cops.... then there is this..

Sending love to this caller!" one user wrote. "If it were a live animal, he or she would have saved the poor dog!"

Really she would have saved the dog?  No walking up and checking would save the dog.  She wasted tax payer money because she's an idiot
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No pictures?

I am disappoint
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x301]

To be fair, some of those burritos are baby-sized.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Can you move them with a pitchfork?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, it's a problem for you that there wasn't a dog in danger?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Police offered the dog a treat, but it said, 'No thanks, I'm stuffed.'"

/not an actual quote
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emtwo: $10 says the caller was white


Black people care about dogs too.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Someone had  better call about that dog..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Police offered the dog a treat, but it said, 'No thanks, I'm stuffed.'"

/not an actual quote


This is good stuff
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: No pictures?

I am disappoint


Yeah I would like to see if it's a justifiable mistake or a ridiculous one.
Would also like to see if it was put in the cage to troll for this kind of reaction, or if it makes sense for a stuffed animal to be in a cage.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I once watched two K9 cops take an hour-long lunch. They left their dog in the car. 80+ degrees.
 
emtwo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: emtwo: $10 says the caller was white

Black people care about dogs too.


Whomever made the call didn't.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x301]


A true internet classic
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did the complaintant take more than .7 seconds to actually LOOK to see if the dog was moving or not...stuffed or real??

/OOoooohhhh, that's right.  It's just TOO!  MUCH!  WORK!
//Answered my own question!
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: davynelson: if you're really concerned, you bring the dog water

if you want to fark with people, you call the cops

This!

We have become a society that can't do even the most basic task without help and don't fact check anything.  This person was SO concerned and was close enough to see no water BUT instead of checking she calls the cops.... then there is this..

Sending love to this caller!" one user wrote. "If it were a live animal, he or she would have saved the poor dog!"

Really she would have saved the dog?  No walking up and checking would save the dog.  She wasted tax payer money because she's an idiot


That dog would have been dead as a door nail by the time cops arrived, if it were real.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once watched two K9 cops take an hour-long lunch. They left their dog in the car. 80+ degrees.


They likely had the AC running
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once watched two K9 cops take an hour-long lunch. They left their dog in the car. 80+ degrees.


Hazing the rookie.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They responded?!

I guess that's the trick.  The next time someone's breaking into my car I'll tell them there's a dog in danger.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.