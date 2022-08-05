 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Police officer sues ICE for intimidating him with threats, unfair arrest, deportation, reflection, awareness, empathy, irony   (kptv.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Police, Edgar Garcia Garfias' lawyers, Washington County, Oregon, Tualatin Valley, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Forest Grove, Oregon, Customs Enforcement agents, Hillsboro, Oregon  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 4:26 PM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...forcing him to slam on his breaks"

SMH
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
explained to them ... they must've confused him with someone else.

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that what he expected this to accomplish is a lot different than his reaction when suspects say that to him.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe ICE will keep the police compliant. 😁

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Garfias showed the agents his badge when the suit said an agent asked if he has "legal rights to be in this country" and where he was born. According to the lawsuit, Garfias has lived in Washington County his whole life and told the agent he was born "here", but was still told he was under arrest."
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Let's see if you learned a lasting life lesson, pig.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the [IRONIC] tag deported, subby?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the pigs come home to roost.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuit said the person they were looking for looked nothing like Garfias, except that they may appear to be the same race. It also said they have different birthdays names and addresses - Garfias lives in Cornelius while the other person lives in Forest Grove, about three miles away.
The suit said the agents realized they had the wrong guy, though they said they had been following him for several days and knew his work schedule. Garfias was let go.

Even when they're being racist, ICE just has to be extra racist, I guess.

"Yeah, we know this totally isn't you, but we've been following you for several days anyway, just in case you're the other guy's evil twin."
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Garfias showed the agents his badge when the suit said an agent asked if he has "legal rights to be in this country" and where he was born. According to the lawsuit, Garfias has lived in Washington County his whole life and told the agent he was born "here", but was still told he was under arrest."
[c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]

Let's see if you learned a lasting life lesson, pig.


Don't count on it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would find it amusing if this began a vicious cycle of the cops and ICE punitively pulling each other over.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"they must've confused him with someone else.."

Police are still using that one? Because all non white people look alike.

Just an excuse for them to stick their snouts in your car to 'smell for marijuana'.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have violated my fargin rights in this suminabatchin country!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cop is gonna have egg on his face when he's cowering outside a classroom, where kids are being shot, waiting on the ICE agents he's suing to do something to stop it.
 
Markus5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Garfias "felt humiliated that, because the sound of his name and the color of skin, he had to report to his superiors that federal agents arrested HIM, a local law enforcement officer, despite being born and raised in the United States."


He'll feel better once he clubs a black guy into a coma for looking at him the wrong way.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

calbert: "...forcing him to slam on his breaks"

SMH


How dew people get payed to right this dribble?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

indianmemetemplates.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [preview.redd.it image 640x854]
[indianmemetemplates.com image 850x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/one more for your collection
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ICE just doesn't appreciate Blue privilege.

They said they'd been following him for several days and knew his work schedule so I'm guessing they already knew he was a cop.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I imagine this is like when black cops are out of uniform.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was a genuine natural born Oregonad.

That's what we call them in California anyway.

OK I'm trying to make it happen.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: OtherLittleGuy: [preview.redd.it image 640x854]
[indianmemetemplates.com image 850x425]

[Fark user image image 640x753]

/one more for your collection


This doesn't have the captions, but it fits.

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: He was a genuine natural born Oregonad.

That's what we call them in California anyway.

OK I'm trying to make it happen.


That's kind of "funny".   Seeing as only about 40/45% of Oregonians are born here.   Most of the people who have moved here are from California (and Washington).   Full disclosure, I came to Oregon from Northern California 45 years ago, on a fishing boat (out of Eureka).  I almost feel like a local and it helped that I married an Oregon born boy.   I honestly felt a little guilty, it wasn't that many years after McCall told people not to move here.   Though at the time I lived (and still do) in another world, the commercial fishing community which is it's own community, from San Diego to the Bering Sea.

What's the definition of the speed of light?  The time it takes a rumor to reach Newport from Dutch Harbor.  :)
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

