 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Even though your host is on vacation, Noise Factor goes at 10:30 pm ET with a new show. Telekinetic Yeti kicks it off, also brand new tracks from Conan and Nebula. I'm hundreds of miles from my computer (and the playlist) but I'm sure the rest is great   (bigeradio.com) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

40 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 10:00 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm on the best coast and headed to the beach, early thread because I don't know if I'll be back in time for the show!

(This one is a banger)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ooooh! Nebula!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're on the coast on the 6th day of a summer month?

(whistles innocently...)

"Wounds my heart with a monotonous languor."

"John has a long mustache."

"There is fire at the travel agency."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wait, we shouldn't have put that in writing should we?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.