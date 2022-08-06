 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Seriously, WTF is wrong with people?   (twitter.com) divider line
67
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

2266 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The problem, I see it. They are people.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bull doesn't look abused, maybe a little stressed. This is funny, and the people should be wearing helmets.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like a good way to destroy your knees and/or ankles.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Seems like a good way to destroy your knees and/or ankles.


Or head.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Seems like a good way to destroy your knees and/or ankles.


I broke my ankle 2.5 years ago and every time one of those guys landed crooked I was wincing.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't do that but I really want to.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the next episode of Ridiculousness.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What isn't?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks terrifying yet fun as shiat. Where does the line start and how much is it to get in?
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Can't disagree with you there, Mr. Announcer Guy
 
Carak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first... no.
But by the end I think the bull kind of liked it. Got himself into a bit of a rhythm.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs longer horns.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inner Circle - Games People Play (Official Video HD)(Audio HD)
Youtube TingYha7t7Y
 
0xDEC0DE [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie - that looks like a ton of fun.

I went to a party once that rented like 40 of those bubble suits and let us all crash into each other on a soccer pitch. For those of us that were into it (and I definitely was) it was a blast.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats 'Cowboy Poker', or the Darwin event in Pamplona.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been a good game in Roman times, but with tigers.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bucephalus Bouncing Ball
Youtube tLjwJijT7gQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: Needs longer horns.


There's medication for that
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Beats 'Cowboy Poker', or the Darwin event in Pamplona.


I'll stick to Cow Bingo.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't see it, don't twit.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: The bull doesn't look abused, maybe a little stressed. This is funny, and the people should be wearing helmets.


The bull is about as stressed as this kitten...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...and that doesn't make anyone in the video any smarter.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you notice the language of the writing at the bottom of the image?

They ain't from around here.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Gabriel - Growing Up Live
Youtube Kh80jJNgRrY


Peter Gabriel approves
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: Can't see it, don't twit.


The video is literally at the top of this page.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who leaked the video of my local school board's last meeting?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Markus5: Needs longer horns.

There's medication for that


Lrrr might know of a source, if you're in the neighborhood of Omicron Persei 8.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you could get someone to insure that, I would be surprised.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: [Fark user image 461x403]


Tsoukalos is not a white guy he's a Centauri.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

majestic: Can't see it, don't twit.


I only fark one my phone. The phone app is several times better than the site. Full previews, loads twit shiat w/o account, gives article info, full quotes. Probably other stuff.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is how Republicans are made.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Animals exist to be taunted.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's actually a "stupid" thing I'd do of given a chance.
It looks incredibly dangerous but incredibly fun.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: At first... no.
But by the end I think the bull kind of liked it. Got himself into a bit of a rhythm.


Exactly. He wasn't charging & going full steam ahead or trampling. Looks like cow simply playing with a couple of big cow-sized bouncy balls. Anyone who's raised individual cattle will tell ya that they're pretty much giant, goofy, attention-seeking puppies.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm thinking "encourage this".
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I shouldn't do that but I really want to.


Yeah , I shouldn't do that . But after a lifetime of bad decisions it makes me want to do that .
 
pheelix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: At first... no.
But by the end I think the bull kind of liked it. Got himself into a bit of a rhythm.


He definitely looks like he's pulling his punches, as though he's been trained to do this sort of thing and enjoys it. He ran past one of unprotected handlers standing inside the ring a number of times and knew not to ram him. I say it the bull's OK with it, let him hurt people who are willing to get hurt.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We were in a girl's soccer tournament a few years ago where this was an activity for the kids minus the bull. I figured the girls would have some fun with it but as soon as they got in the bubbles a bunch of their moms attacked and just wailed on them laughing.

Stretch marks, smart mouth ingrates, never ending laundry piles... I guess it all came together in a safe form of release.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One little change and it could look fun instead of sickening: replace the poor beast with someone on a small vehicle. Do they make mini quad bikes?
 
listerine69
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

question_dj: The bull doesn't look abused, maybe a little stressed. This is funny, and the people should be wearing helmets.


What would they be protecting?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I was young I also did insane shiat.  Free soloing on crumbly choss under moonlight, sledding down steep icy slopes covered with trees while high, standing on the top step of a ladder with a lit tiki torch after 47 beers.

I'm in my 60's now, my body can no longer condone such behavior.

For you youngsters, do this stuff while you still can or you'll regret having never done it once you get old.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: dionysusaur: Beats 'Cowboy Poker', or the Darwin event in Pamplona.

I'll stick to Cow Bingo.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: majestic: Can't see it, don't twit.

The video is literally at the top of this page.


Age-restricted adult content. This content might not be appropriate for people under 18 years old. To view this media, you'll need to log in to Twitter. Learn more
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I did this once without the bubblewrap.

/Was flung about 20 feet in the air
//Bull had padding on its horns, which helped my ribs as it tried to gore me while I was pinned against the railing
///Worst part was I heard someone in the crowd say as I was hobbling out of the ring, "I knew THAT guy was going to get it"
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah there's no way to control how you come down on your legs, or if the future hamburger comes down on your legs. I'll pass.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Markus5: Needs longer horns.


Longer and sharper.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Ivo Shandor: dionysusaur: Beats 'Cowboy Poker', or the Darwin event in Pamplona.

I'll stick to Cow Bingo.

[Fark user image 542x362]
[Fark user image 516x689]


Or go to Austin and play Chicken Sh!at Bingo
https://theculturetrip.com/north-america/usa/texas/austin/articles/chicken-sht-bingo-is-really-a-thing-and-heres-why/
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.