(Metro)   Boredom is good for kids   (metro.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Learning how to entertain yourself is a key life skill. Boredom incentivizes the search for critical skills like cracking yourself up with your own jokes, and intense masturbation sessions.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My kids being bored didn't bother me as much as kids complaining about being bored. Most of the time, I'd tell them that's your problem, not mine. Occasionally, I would suggest chores I wanted done. They didn't complain much, and they learned to amuse themselves.
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yup let your kids make their own entertainment sometimes
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The best way to keep kids amused, without screens, is to give them chores. Because they'll suddenly find something else to do.
 
