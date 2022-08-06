 Skip to content
(NPR)   Banksy piece originally painted in the West Bank vanishes and mysteriously ends up in a swanky Tel Aviv art gallery, which in no way could be seen as a metaphor for anything   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Israel, West Bank, Second Intifada, Israeli art dealer, TEL AVIV, Palestinian National Authority, relocation of the painting, occupied West Bank  
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And...

British graffiti artist Banksy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")


Thoughts and prays if you get hit!!! Many prays.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")


Was anyone else hurt?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")

Was anyone else hurt?


Here's a summary so far.

(Note that whatever Hamas says is almost certainly exaggerated. For example, they have been caught staging live people as dead bodies for media photo ops in the past.)
 
moto-geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: johnryan51: bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")

Was anyone else hurt?

Here's a summary so far.

(Note that whatever Hamas says is almost certainly exaggerated. For example, they have been caught staging live people as dead bodies for media photo ops in the past.)


Both the Israelis and Hamas suck.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bsab
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Israel has spent the past few days bombing Gaza for no reason.  They arrested a guy and decided, you know what, rather than wait, lets just murder them now.  Wholesale.  You can see the videos.  High rise apartment buildings.  Filled with human beings.

Funny this post.   It's the only thing you worthless farks are good for.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnryan51: bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")

Was anyone else hurt?


Hundreds of Palestinian civilians.
/So according to Israel no human casualties
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Israel has spent the past few days bombing Gaza for no reason.  They arrested a guy and decided, you know what, rather than wait, lets just murder them now.  Wholesale.  You can see the videos.  High rise apartment buildings.  Filled with human beings.

Funny this post.   It's the only thing you worthless farks are good for.


They find a pretext to bomb Gaza regularly . Israeli military calls it "mowing the lawn"
 
mononymous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My irony meter just broke.

No use getting another. Seems to break on a daily basis.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")


So what exactly does that have to do with the story? Or is this just an effort at deflection?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Israel shouldn't exist. It definitely shouldn't be an apartheid Jewish ethnostste. That's just a fancy way of saying "fascist."
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")

So what exactly does that have to do with the story? Or is this just an effort at deflection?


Cynical, much?

It just hit home because I see a headline mentioning Tel Aviv and hinting at the conflict -- and I'm literally sitting in my apartment hearing missile interceptions from a few kilometers south.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Israel has spent the past few days bombing Gaza for no reason.  They arrested a guy and decided, you know what, rather than wait, lets just murder them now.  Wholesale.  You can see the videos.  High rise apartment buildings.  Filled with human beings.

Funny this post.   It's the only thing you worthless farks are good for.


Sure, no reason whatsoever. Those poor innocent Hamas freedom fighters.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Israel shouldn't exist. It definitely shouldn't be an apartheid Jewish ethnostste. That's just a fancy way of saying "fascist."


What would you do with all the Israelis living there? Do you, um, like have a solution for that?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Antiques Roadshow Banksy appraisal

/spoiler alert , did not go well
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...raises ethical questions about the removal of artwork from occupied territory and the display of such politically-charged pieces in radically different settings from where they were created.

Pretty sure stealing artwork is a war crime.  So is bombing civilian buildings, but stealing art is too.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moto-geek: bostonguy: johnryan51: bostonguy: Islamic Jihad in Gaza has started firing rockets towards Tel Aviv today, so I'm getting a kick...

The air raid sirens and anti-missile interceptions are sounding closer and closer.

(Nutshell: The IDF killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza who was reportedly planning an imminent terrorist attack. In response, Islamic Jihad has now been firing rockets towards populating areas in Israel. Last I heard, the IDF said there will be an operation "for a week.")

Was anyone else hurt?

Here's a summary so far.

(Note that whatever Hamas says is almost certainly exaggerated. For example, they have been caught staging live people as dead bodies for media photo ops in the past.)

Both the Israelis and Hamas suck.


No, they don't.  Assholes suck. I know it's complicated but don't generalize like that.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.