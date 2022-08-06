 Skip to content
(MassLive)   A freezer washed up on Nantucket, Why in hell would someone huck it. People asked Why? Was a body inside? Turns out there was only ice cream in it   (masslive.com) divider line
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Must've been one of those fridges that can survive a nuclear blast with an archaeologist inside...

Also, this kinda looks like something the photoshoppers could play with... thoughts?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could have been worse.

Yeesh
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FriarReb98: [Fark user image image 605x1295]

Must've been one of those fridges that can survive a nuclear blast with an archaeologist inside...

Also, this kinda looks like something the photoshoppers could play with... thoughts?
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Needs to be combined with the final scene from the first Planet of the Apes.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say "Ice cream"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were hoping we weren't going to find a dead body or something."

Narrator: They were hoping to find a dead body or something.
 
sxacho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So many bad limericks in headlines
So much that I'm thinking that sometimes
When the meter is off
And the rhyme is non-existent, I want to shiv subby in a dark alley.
 
Floki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It could have turned out quite different!

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AnyName: Did someone say "Ice cream"?

[Fark user image image 480x480]


Doesn't he look like Walter from Jeff Dunham?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Careful, it's probably cursed.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No bodies, just ice cream

'french' vanilla

'belgian' chocolate

'italian' ice
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a terrible Limerick, subby.
Why don't you make like a tree, and get out of here
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, The Gods must be crazy Part II?
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll just leave these here, since these topics seem to be unfamiliar to so many:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meter_(poetry)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhyme_scheme
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Limerick_(poetry)
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A freezer washed up in Nantucket
No reason why they would chuck it
As the top lid was pried
Was a body inside?
Nope, nothing to see so just fark it
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nantucket freezer
Full of sinister promise
Yields mundane surprise
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Oh No the Ice cream.
 
