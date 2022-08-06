 Skip to content
(CBS News)   "Hmm... what could make this timeline worse?" "I dunno... how about we bring polio back?"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Antibiotic-resistant plague trapped in melting permafrost patiently awaits its turn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly don't care. It's less severe than COVID (only around 0.5% of cases develop paralysis, and only a small fraction of those die). We as a society have deemed that an acceptable sacrifice for the modern economy. Let the anti-vaxxers deal with it on their own using essential oils or healing crystals or whatever. Have the scientists work on CCHF, Chikungunya, Hendra, or whatever else is warming up to be the next big pandemic after we let Monkeypox expand its endemic region (with animal reservoirs in NYC subway rats etc).
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it unvaccinated ultra religious nutters getting infected?

That's my guess
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But who doesn't like polo??

panoba.co.ukView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The sentinelese try to make a run for it"
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The whole walking and breathing unassisted thing is overrated anyway. Also, look at this bit of retro steampunk chic. All the kids will want one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 288x432]


Awww... your pic has more of them. You win.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 288x432]

Awww... your pic has more of them. You win.


Yeah but that was (up until now) the last person on an iron lung. He was a lawyer in Texas(?).
 
sdd2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The vaccine has 99% efficacy (so the chance of a severe case is basically zero - the Covid one is in the 40s to give you an idea of just how effective 99 is), and I'm pretty sure vaccinated people can't spread it either (and given that efficacy, even if they can, the odds would be incredibly low of doing so). So, if you're vaxxed, don't worry about it. If you had asshole antivax parents and didn't bother getting that one later because you thought it was eradicated, I suggest getting down there for your first dose like... now.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Marco
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pshhhh, everything is nostalgia these days.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Polio was a hoax."

Just drop that gem into any conversation you have with an anti-vaxxer. Sew the seeds of their future demise. The gene pool will get clearer every year.
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In pog form?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's scary, I'll have to check if that's one my 18 month old has gotten yet.  I think it is.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Honestly don't care. It's less severe than COVID (only around 0.5% of cases develop paralysis, and only a small fraction of those die). We as a society have deemed that an acceptable sacrifice for the modern economy. Let the anti-vaxxers deal with it on their own using essential oils or healing crystals or whatever. Have the scientists work on CCHF, Chikungunya, Hendra, or whatever else is warming up to be the next big pandemic after we let Monkeypox expand its endemic region (with animal reservoirs in NYC subway rats etc).


These antivaxxers aren't the crystals sort.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How long before the GOP pushes to defund waste water testing?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 450x600]


Well if it wasn't clear that I'm going to hell...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Antibiotic-resistant plague trapped in melting permafrost patiently awaits its turn.


Plague, probably not. It's a bacterium, so anything in the permafrost would be a virgin strain and MORE vulnerable to antibiotics, not less.

However, smallpox....
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for the collateral damage, I'd say "Let Them Die".
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 450x600]


May you burn in hell, sir

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Marco


Polio!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These diseases are going to team up and form Covoliokeypox.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aperson: That's scary, I'll have to check if that's one my 18 month old has gotten yet.  I think it is.


Should be. It's one of the first they start; by 18 months they should have had three doses.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: If it wasn't for the collateral damage, I'd say "Let Them Die".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
