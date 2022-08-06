 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times) "You don't arm yourself over something so trivial"
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instaban on owning deadly weapons. Lawn furniture excepted.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take his guns and vote.
That is a felony
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's probably going to run for right wing office.

Because he's a piece of shiat.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hammers and nails.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polite society
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
44 years old?  Dude looks more like 64.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't arm yourself over something so trivial"

HAVE YOU FARKERS NOT BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?!? THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THE AMMOSEXUALS HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE GOD-KNOWS-FOREVER!
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Pussy
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNTRFA
static1.moviewebimages.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Were they refusing to honor his White Privilege Card? Was he behind on his dues, or misplaced his card? I thought this was America! Someone needs to investigate the officers involved immediately
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obviously, you do.

we as a society have been encouraging this since this country was founded.  there have always been enough smoothbrains to fall for the gunsrfreedom/lone wolf action hero narrative.

so, yay freedom and your home is your castle.  liquefy a dude that parked in your driveway.  nuance has ceased to exist as a thing.  effectively, either he has gotten one over on you or you have gotten one over on him.  no response is too extreme - it's either zero or potato.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his truck and ready to go, yeah he was just looking for an excuse to shoot someone it was just a matter of time.

No more legal guns for him.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial."

Son, this is America.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee brandishing a weapon during an argument?

Dude must think he's a cop.
 
Kellner21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: "You don't arm yourself over something so trivial"

HAVE YOU FARKERS NOT BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?!? THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THE AMMOSEXUALS HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE GOD-KNOWS-FOREVER!


Hey. Any day now, one of those "ammosexuals" will end up saving hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren, and you will be made to eat your words. Especially with dozens of school shootings daily (time for multiple shooting drills daily), it is only a matter of time before these true American patriots prove how righteous they are!! Absolute heroes, every single one of them.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another winner on "Im not a responsible gun owner".  Take his guns away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: In his truck and ready to go, yeah he was just looking for an excuse to shoot someone it was just a matter of time.

No more legal guns for him.


Yeah.  If you're in Clearwater and need a loaded assault rifle.  There's the address.

I'm sure as soon as you get your hands on his rifle, he'll call the cops instead of trying to rush you with house rifle number three.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, the thing is your honor, by blocking my driveway, he was impinging on my God-given 2nd Amendment rights to buy more guns and ammo!"
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will use Stand Your Ground and I'm White to get out.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: obviously, you do.

we as a society have been encouraging this since this country was founded.  there have always been enough smoothbrains to fall for the gunsrfreedom/lone wolf action hero narrative.

so, yay freedom and your home is your castle.  liquefy a dude that parked in your driveway.  nuance has ceased to exist as a thing.  effectively, either he has gotten one over on you or you have gotten one over on him.  no response is too extreme - it's either zero or potato.


Not in the driveway....in the public street with his trailer blocking the driveway.

He wasn't on the dude's property, wasn't trespassing, he was just inconveniencing him.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know how much of his precious driveway was blocked by a guy mowing lawns.   As everyone knows, lawn service co.panies are just fronts for home invasion specialists.  They scope out the empty houses and steal from them.

And one last cromulent comment. Gunny Mac never said he had to go anywhere.  Just pissed someone blocked his property.   Twenty minutes later, the truck would be gone.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: "You don't arm yourself over something so trivial"

HAVE YOU FARKERS NOT BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?!? THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THE AMMOSEXUALS HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE GOD-KNOWS-FOREVER!


This raised to power of infinity.

This is exactly why gun wankers wank over guns, so the merest slight can be dealt with the "real man's' way.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: In his truck and ready to go, yeah he was just looking for an excuse to shoot someone it was just a matter of time.

No more legal guns for him.


It's America. He'll plea it down to a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, forfeit the bond, and get all his guns back.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spottymax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: What? Were they refusing to honor his White Privilege Card? Was he behind on his dues, or misplaced his card? I thought this was America! Someone needs to investigate the officers involved immediately


He must have threatened a friend or someone related to a cop.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, yahoos like this arm themselves for no goddamn reason at all.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They same department shooting an unarmed black man after pulling him over for tinted windows in 3 ...2...1
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're joking right? This is America, these lunatics arm themselves to go buy a quart of milk.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in Florida there is a judge soon to face a recall. Ya'll kint talk to proud Mericuns like that.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine what he does when a clerk messes up his change
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial."

Because sometimes its OK, in the mind of gun nuts. That's why they bought them after all, they serve no other purpose.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Washington fought a war against the most powerful nation on earth with a poor ragtag starving army so this guy can protect his God given and constitutionally mandated place to put his car when he isn't using it.
If that's not freedom, then I don't know about you, but I'd rather not be. Or something.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For these fools, nothing is trivial. Part of never maturing past the toddler stage is that to them, every inconvenience is the new worst thing they've ever experienced and the only response they know is a tantrum. And for some reason America has decided that instead of only giving them matchbox cars to throw, their weapons should be lethal.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: What? Were they refusing to honor his White Privilege Card? Was he behind on his dues, or misplaced his card? I thought this was America! Someone needs to investigate the officers involved immediately


This is a followup to an older story that got a lot of attention. The Police originally did nothing to the white man for pulling a gun on a black landscaper. Public pressure brought this action.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he a recovering crack addict or something similar? No way he's 43.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America! USA! Number 1 ! USA! USA!

Keep America Great!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trivial Dispute: American Style! Angry fun for all ages

/Guns and ammo sold separately
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: He's probably going to run for right wing office.

Because he's a piece of shiat.


Nah, he's not in Missouri.

Fun fact, that piece of shiat who waved his assault rifle around at a bunch of innocent people (including children) never saw a day of prison time. He only got 3% of his primary vote, though.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: obviously, you do.

we as a society have been encouraging this since this country was founded.  there have always been enough smoothbrains to fall for the gunsrfreedom/lone wolf action hero narrative.

so, yay freedom and your home is your castle.  liquefy a dude that parked in your driveway.  nuance has ceased to exist as a thing.  effectively, either he has gotten one over on you or you have gotten one over on him.  no response is too extreme - it's either zero or potato.


BINGO!

/and until this changes, ain't nuthin gonna change!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: 44 years old?  Dude looks more like 64.


That was my initial thought. No gd way that dude's only 5 years older than me. My bf is 46 and looks like 20 years younger than that dude.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that the doughy dummy is parked on the grass.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sitesmithscott: Another winner on "Im not a responsible gun owner".  Take his guns away.


I'm starting to think that you should have to prove that you are a responsible gun owner BEFORE you are allowed to purchase a gas-operated semi-automatic rifle with high capacity magazines.

Wait, nah, that's socialism.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the only reasonable response is for someone to go get an old 40' container, abandon it at the end of his driveway, and then fill it with concrete.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do these people all shop for clothes at the same farking store?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Is he a recovering crack addict or something similar? No way he's 43.


Lots of time in the Florida sun without sunscreen is going to age your skin something serious.

Wear sunscreen, folks!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: sitesmithscott: Another winner on "Im not a responsible gun owner".  Take his guns away.

I'm starting to think that you should have to prove that you are a responsible gun owner BEFORE you are allowed to purchase a gas-operated semi-automatic rifle with high capacity magazines.

Wait, nah, that's socialism.


You mean regulate the militia?
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This right here, folks, is the perfect illustration of the 'Murrican 2nd Amendment mindset
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


Angry. white, and boomer.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: In his truck and ready to go, yeah he was just looking for an excuse to shoot someone it was just a matter of time.

No more legal guns for him.


Pictured: his assault rifle-mobile

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's weird...I see two things that says his wang is so tiny that it's practically inverted, and one giant dick
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: This right here, folks, is the perfect illustration of the 'Murrican 2nd Amendment mindset
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

Angry. white, and boomer.


I'm so disappointed that he didn't literally shoot himself in the foot.
 
