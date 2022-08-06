 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Someone opened the Ark of the Covenant in Texas   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
would have been better if they hadn't used a shiatty HDR filter. A photoshop job should never look like a pohotoshop job, unless you're photoshopping a dick in someone's mouth.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's that something you can put on your resume?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arthur!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This photo was taken May 2021 and prints are available from the photographer. It looks like she punched up the HDR a bit but honestly a sunset photo can look unnatural on its face.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


In my life I've seen some gorgeous thunderheads that would stop you in your tracks with their beauty. But this photo raises the bar.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

So it's an ad too.
She punched up the HDR a whole lot, likely just by using a preset. There's nothing inherently wrong about manipulating an image, It's just that there's a difference between a photograph and a painting. A photograph captures actual, real energy in the real world and provides actual information about the world. A manipulated image is pure fantasy and doesn't exist. It's aesthetic and philosophical. It's not wrong, it could be better.

This, I guess

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

My issue with your critique is ignoring that photos can be art with a goal of affecting you emotionally, not just presenting "reality"

Second a camera isn't necessarily very good at capturing what your eye actually sees. Editing software allows to push the photo back to something like what the eye sees. For example a camera has 15 stops of dynamic range and your eyes have 21. Low light and megapixels are similarly disadvantaged in cameras.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Keep going, it's working

Fark user imageView Full Size


mediocreathlete.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Click now to find mature, supercell thunderstorms in your area
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB: I watched Raiders of the Ark yesterday, I never noticed that the acting cast are the very last credits. Never saw that in any other movie credits.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I love getting thunderhead.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You mean like:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Florida, February 2022. South (and I think west) of Tampa somewhere
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need to open it in every state.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did 60% the state bleed from their eyes and melt?
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

What are you talking about? Precious few photographs ever taken even attempt to show an exact representation of what the human eye sees in the situation because the film/sensor and lens don't process photons in the same way the human eye does. If this came out of the camera this way without additional post-processing or manipulation then it's no different than choosing a highly saturated film or pushing a few fstops to get a particular look, she chose to have the camera process the photons in a particular manner.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My issue with your critique is ignoring that photos can be art with a goal of affecting you emotionally, not just presenting "reality"

Second a camera isn't necessarily very good at capturing what your eye actually sees. Editing software allows to push the photo back to something like what the eye sees. For example a camera has 15 stops of dynamic range and your eyes have 21. Low light and megapixels are similarly disadvantaged in cameras.


The critique is valid though, and echoed in the linked Twitter thread. This is the photo as posted by the photographer:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was hoping for Greg Abbott's face melting off.
Am disappoint
 
Dodo David
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If the Ark of the Covenant were opened in Texas, then I would expect the faces of GOP politicians there to melt.
 
