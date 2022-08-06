 Skip to content
(AP News)   Day 164 of WW3: Russian rockets hit Ukrainian nuclear power plant, troops dig in to defend Sloviansk, grain shipments offer hope but not a fix to ongoing food crisis. This is your Saturday Ukraine War discussion thread   (apnews.com)
    Turkey, Vladimir Putin, Russia, United Nations, Nuclear weapon, head of the United Nations, World War II, UNITED NATIONS  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official reports seem to be late today, so here is a googled Facebook feed for August 6th.

notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list of the daily threads is available.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn it Harlee. Well, I'm late too. I have this trick I used to do on help desk. If I'm in 5 minutes late I get yelled at. No line at Panera? If I'm 17 minutes late with bagels, then no one says a word. So, I brought bagels today. It's a variety dozen. There's cream cheese; plain, garlic/herb, habanero for those you trying to prove your manhood, and pineapple. I want to be clear. We rulled in the food tab, with some dissent, a taco and a hotdog can be a sandwich. As much as I have a disdain for authority, I can accept not putting pineapple on pizza. I only do it when in drag, and that's usually on a Halloween. A bagel is not a pizza; well maybe sometimes, but there is nothing wrong with pineapple cream cheese on a bagel. Well, maybe not the everything bagels. But let's not go through all the shaming this morning. Where the hell is Harlee?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
British intelligence reports that the war in Ukraine will soon enter a new phase

From Donbass to the south-west went columns of Russian military equipment.

In the annexed Crimea, the occupiers deployed battalion tactical groups of up to 1000 servicemen.

Probably, they will be used to support Russian troops in the Kherson region.

The intelligence notes that the most difficult battles are likely to move to the front line about 350 km long, which stretches southwest from Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Start the thread with an impressive boom!


Detonation of a russian tank with ammunition. pic.twitter.com/elHM9iydgR
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) August 6, 2022
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Power unit No.4 was turned off at Zaporizhzhia NPP, evacuation is impossible in case of an accident

"A prepared provocation took place in Energodar. Two power lines were damaged, the 4th power unit was disconnected from the network. these measures are almost impossible to implement," said Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhia OVA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Russian military is hiding from shelling in the basement of the ZNPP, workers do not have access to shelter

"The Russian military at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has occupied all the basements where they are hiding from shelling. Ukrainian personnel currently do not have access to these premises, so in case of new shelling, people do not have shelter and are in danger," Nnegc Energoatom said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russians are planning a lynching in Mariupol over the military of Ukraine

This is warned by the mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boichenko.

According to him, on the stage of the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic, the Russian occupiers collect prison cells. The diameter of the reinforcement is 20 mm. In September, they are going to arrange an exemplary "trial" over the defenders of Ukraine.

"The Rothian occupiers continue to disregard all international norms. They continue to multiply war crimes, demonstrating contempt for the entire civilized world. We must do everything to ensure that our defenders return to Ukraine alive and prevent the second Olenivka in Mariupol," the mayor said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i As of 08:00 on August 6, 2022,Zaporizhzhia NPP is operating with the risk of violation of radiation and fire safety

standardsDouble shelling of ZNPP by Russian troops from MLRS for one day, August 5, caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the station.

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP, emergency protection was activated at one of the power units, one of the three operating power units was disconnected.

As a result of the shelling, the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and spraying of radioactive substances, and fire danger is also high.

The Ukrainian staff of the plant continues to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as to eliminate the consequences of damage.

ZNPP is still occupied and controlled by the Russian military. Given that the actions of the invaders cannot be predicted, the threat to the physical security of the station remains.

Currently, Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to operate and generate electricity for the needs of Ukraine's energy system.

Ukraine calls on the world community to immediately take measures to force Russia to liberate the nuclear power plant and transfer the power plant under Ukraine's control for the sake of the security of the whole world.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nikolaev

At night, August 6, at about 03:30, the enemy launched missile strikes on the city. As a result, two people were seriously injured. Residential buildings were also damaged. Detailed information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

Kharkiv region. August 6

The invaders again struck kharkov. The missiles were fired from neighboring Belgorod. Once again, only civilian infrastructure is under the gun.

At about 01 o'clock in the morning they hit the Slobodsky district of Kharkov, the roof of a one-story non-residential building was burning.

They recorded missile hits on the territory of an infrastructure facility in the Industrial District.

A few minutes later, the invaders hit the settlement of the Kharkiv district with a missile. In nearby non-residential premises, near which a shell fell, windows were broken. There are no casualties or casualties.

According to the military, several missiles "did not want" to leave their native Belgorod, and blew up on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Without issuing a military secret: today in the Kharkiv region a lot of "gifts" from Russians have not arrived "for their intended purpose". For which we once again thank our Armed Forces!

During the day, russians inflicted multiple blows on the Zolochiv community in the region, there is damage to private households and household buildings.

In addition, the occupiers shelled the Chuguev, Kharkiv, and Izyum districts during the day.

According to the regional Emergency Medical Center, during the day, 2 people were injured in the region and hospitalized: a41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman in the Izyum district. Their condition is average.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region continues: the invaders will continue to conduct reconnaissance and try to attack the positions of our defenders. We keep in all directions!🇺🇦
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's a half ass version update.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.08 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 41900 people liquidated
tanks - 1802 units,
armored combat vehicles - 4051 units, artillery systems - 955 units,
MLRS - 260 units,
air defense systems - 127 units,

aircraft - 223 units,
helicopters - 191 units,
operational-tactical UAVs - 744 units,
cruise missiles - 182 units,
ships / boats - 15 units,
vehicles and tank trucks - 2970 units,
special equipment - 85 units.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fasahd: According to the military, several missiles "did not want" to leave their native Belgorod, and blew up on the territory of the Russian Federation.


Even Russia's missiles don't want to go to Ukraine.

I hope there are videos.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Himars are devastating supplies, lines are cut, or being cut. Like the Kiev convoy, I really thing Ukraine intelligence has this pocket read. I hate thinking I'm in a naive bubble of optimism. Perhaps it's fatigue. It seems like there is a lot of negativity brewing. I think we know more than the average bear. I said 'bear'. It's a joke son, a joke.

It Seems Ukraine Is Struggling To Form Tank Brigades - Forbes
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Start the thread with an impressive boom!

Detonation of a russian tank with ammunition. pic.twitter.com/elHM9iydgR
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) August 6, 2022


That's a straight up 10, wouldn't you say Bob? Look even the east german judge agrees. Perfect form.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine starts the Counterattack but not in Kherson direction
Youtube 0YpjBferItQ
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: Himars are devastating supplies, lines are cut, or being cut. Like the Kiev convoy, I really thing Ukraine intelligence has this pocket read. I hate thinking I'm in a naive bubble of optimism. Perhaps it's fatigue. It seems like there is a lot of negativity brewing. I think we know more than the average bear. I said 'bear'. It's a joke son, a joke.

It Seems Ukraine Is Struggling To Form Tank Brigades - Forbes


Not a bad article; seems fact based and reasonable.

One would think tho there'd be new trainees ready at this point tho
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Day 164 of a 3 day war.  Master Chessmanship.
 
