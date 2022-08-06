 Skip to content
Bad amenities, bad names, bad boy rockers, and bad business are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz. July 28-August 3 Bad Luck Edition
11
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1396

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
So Apple TV decided to go with the "let's try to make the audience make the commercials" promotional model for their new movie "Luck". For some reason, they thought it would be a good idea to try to make a "toast drop challenge", in which people would record themselves dropping a piece of jelly toast from above their head to see if lands jelly side up or jelly side down, indicating whether or not they would have a lucky day.

I don't think they thought this one through. As any college-level physics student can tell you, the introduction of any spin at all is going to make it more likely that the heavier jelly side will end up on the bottom. And as anyone who has ever accidentally dropped their jelly toast before can tell you, it's always going to land jelly side down. So why have people do something that's in all odds tell them that they're going to have an unlucky day, and associate this with your kids movie?

And why waste jelly toast? Needless to say this promo went over about as well as jelly toast on the floor. But your Apple TV subscription is still active after you binged "Severance" and you're waiting on the new season of "Ted Lasso" so it's there you're probably going to watch it with your kid anyhow. No wonder they spent so little on marketing.

Anyway, tale the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you consider the proper jelly for breakfast toast.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  
Huh, I'm briefly #1. Cool. Only other guy on the list was ox, though.
 
cyberspacedout
52 minutes ago  
Whoa... I only have a 2 point difference in the scores on my hard and easy quizzes. That's skill, right there.

/it's a coincidence
 
ox45tallboy
18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Huh, I'm briefly #1. Cool. Only other guy on the list was ox, though.


I hope you did better than I did,
 
SumoJeb
8 minutes ago  
Heh, Tiki Cat.
Does that mean I'm not the only one that goes, "Oh! Those cans are fun. I bet that tastes good?"
I like to think my cat knows the Tiki Cat cans are a treat. Not a fresh fish or grouse treat, but like the cat equivalent of Mc D's.

I dislike it when I shop for a product that isn't for me and I'm forced to rely on marketing pizazz to make my choice. I'm like a racoon - flashy and shiny trumps all.
 
