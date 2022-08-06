 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   'Mom, there's a bear in the living room'   (wgme.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The bear says "it was just right."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your dad is discovering himself."
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than a Balrog in the woodpile.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgive my ignorance, but what's the right etiquette on what to serve a bear in the living room?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Forgive my ignorance, but what's the right etiquette on what to serve a bear in the living room?


Trick question. Obviously, you serve the bear in the dining room, you savage.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Mommy, Mommy, There's A Bull In My Pajamas"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room'

"Ask it if it wants any oatmeal."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Forgive my ignorance, but what's the right etiquette on what to serve a bear in the living room?


Whatever the bear wants.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Big Bear Chase Me! - The Great Outdoors (10/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube OBJ-MpPBDug
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Extra garlic? Does that really work?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We live in a society where the cutest stuffed animal we have is based on one of the scariest, deadliest giant real life monsters.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She said it was a frigging bear. Let's get the story straight, here.
 
