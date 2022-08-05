 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   One thousand people are currently stranded in one of America's hottest, driest national parks due to....severe flooding?   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Furnace Creek received at least 1.7 inches of rain, nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning. More rain is expected later in the week.

I don't know the soil pedology of Death Valley but it must be unable to draw much water into any depth?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

little big man: Furnace Creek received at least 1.7 inches of rain, nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning. More rain is expected later in the week.

I don't know the soil pedology of Death Valley but it must be unable to draw much water into any depth?


Well, at least it's a dry feat.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

little big man: Furnace Creek received at least 1.7 inches of rain, nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning. More rain is expected later in the week.

I don't know the soil pedology of Death Valley but it must be unable to draw much water into any depth?


The soils are mostly Typic Torrifluvents and Typic Torriorthents, but also Typic Torripsamments, Typic Haplocalcids, Typic Haplargids, and shallow Typic Haplodurids.

Or a flat field of fired clay pot.

/We broke the planet
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are about 500 visitors and 500 staff unable to leave the park as a result

Why exactly does Death Valley need 500 staff?

/was actually thinking about a little road trip to Death Valley this weekend, guess not
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lighting: little big man: Furnace Creek received at least 1.7 inches of rain, nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning. More rain is expected later in the week.

I don't know the soil pedology of Death Valley but it must be unable to draw much water into any depth?

The soils are mostly Typic Torrifluvents and Typic Torriorthents, but also Typic Torripsamments, Typic Haplocalcids, Typic Haplargids, and shallow Typic Haplodurids.

Or a flat field of fired clay pot.

/We broke the planet


No, dear heart, Death Valley has always been like that.

What's "broken" is a thousand nimrods deciding the height of summer flash flood season is a great time to visit Furnace Creek.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If they have to wait it out over a week or so, they can simulate the Donners but this time the meat will have that jerky texture we all love.
 
