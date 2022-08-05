 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pro-tip: When running away from a python don't climb trees   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
NNN
NNN
N
Nope, thanks tho
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right you run away.  Don't make me come up there.  I knew you would flake on the bill, this is just like you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can I say? He loves that damn tree.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, run to the nearest Starbucks. Pythons hate Starbucks. You'll never see a python in a Starbucks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.. uh.. my python can climb up your tree... if you know what I mean
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Yeah.. uh.. my python can climb up your tree... if you know what I mean


That's so not how sex works with any combination of people. 😜
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Especially not the larch, which can be recognized from quite a long way away.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
that's a good tip.   thanks.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we make those extinct too?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You shouldn't have to "run" from a python. Just go away. They're not really going to chase you, or not very far.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't look up
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WOW
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.