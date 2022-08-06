 Skip to content
New Zealand could become 'Long White Cloud Islands' because Middle Earth was already taken
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After a robust campaign, Te Pati Māori, the political party representing New Zealand's indigenous Polynesian people, announced it has collected 70,000 signatures on a petition to change the country's name to "Aotearoa."

Isn't it already? English and Māori are both official languages there. In English the country is called 'New Zealand' and in Te Reo Māori its name is 'Aotearoa.' That's how I understand it to be. Is that incorrect?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a small, noisy segment of NZers who think that a lot of problems can be solved if everybody learned Te Reo (speak Maori). They see name changes as a wedge strategy towards that aim.

Two major obstacles:

1) Hardly anyone has the time to devote an hour a day or whatever to learn a new language. Most people have a dozen other items on their list of Things I'd Do In My Spare Time

2) What do you gain? I'd be surprised if there was a single Maori in NZ who was not a fluent English speaker, and would rather use an understandable language rather than listen to a Pakeha try to stumble through a conversation in Te Reo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone will have the audacity to ask if "The Shire" should be given equal consideration.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Read that as 'Long White Castle Islands' and thought it would be such a magical place
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if anyone will have the audacity to ask if "The Shire" should be given equal consideration.


The residents of Tookland and Hardbottle agree...

/course the people of Tookland are a little iffy in the head..
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It'll be up there with Czechia and Türkiye in no time.

/to be fair, I do like the way they weave Te Reo Maori into the vernacular.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: After a robust campaign, Te Pati Māori, the political party representing New Zealand's indigenous Polynesian people, announced it has collected 70,000 signatures on a petition to change the country's name to "Aotearoa."

Isn't it already? English and Māori are both official languages there. In English the country is called 'New Zealand' and in Te Reo Māori its name is 'Aotearoa.' That's how I understand it to be. Is that incorrect?


To some people it doesnt matter. Its like the idiots who say you should do things in the dumbest possible way because "its tradition", even though the world moved past that long ago. The real thing people never consider with this is the huge cost associated with reprinting EVERYTHING in the country just to make a minority happy. Billions that could be spent on things that are actually useful and make life better for the country would be spent on time and materials to reprint every textbook, sign, map, and anything else. It cost canada a billion dollars back in the 80s to switch to metric, this switch would probably cost NZ two or three times that
 
