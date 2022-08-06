 Skip to content
(RCMP)   Mounties win game of Telephone   (rcmp-grc.gc.ca) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they really nailed them for that purple monkey dishwasher.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peggy?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
File photo of suspect:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Phylecca Smith (31), a non-resident currently residing in Toronto...

Was the author also playing? I think somebody misheard a word or two.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Mrs. Peacock Was A Man?!?" - Classic Scene from "Clue: The Movie" (1985)
Youtube rSV86bt9FTg


"Would anyone care for fruit or dessert?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On a positive note, her non-status in Canada, may be settled for 7-10 years.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It sounds like they just arrested a money mule and nothing else was done. That's the exact purpose of money mules, they take the risk/fall for some money transfers while the actual criminals keep going. Meh
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Simian Mobile Disco - Hustler UK [HQ]
Youtube av42ORmgg9Y
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

