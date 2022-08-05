 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Fake COVID tests are being sold. That must be why the instructions in subby's test told them to pee on it and wait 15 minutes for a result   (cp24.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So subby, are you pregnant?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was even stranger the test was taped to subby's mom's forehead at the time
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can tell it's fake because you can't play Doom on it.

dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the company selling the fake kits put their name on the kits as the company selling the fake kits?

elkraf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought it strange that my test was a suppository.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not sure how you manage to charge for kits when every damn store is trying to give them away for free (Walmart had about a dozen pallets of them the other day, I was handed several kits without asking).
 
