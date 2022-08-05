 Skip to content
(NPR)   10 years later, the shooting at the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, WI "can be seen as kind of a warning sign of the increasingly violent and assertive role that white supremacy was set to play in American society over the next decade"   (npr.org) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After 9-11, our local small airport in California started paying for extra security for airline arrivals and departures.  I made a decent amount of overtime money standing there while people got off and on planes that no terrorist in the world would ever care about.

One flight had a middle aged couple from the mid-West who were upset that there was a Sikh on their flight.  They were sure the guy was a terrorist.  They pulled me aside and told me they expected me to tell the man he couldn't fly with them.   Obviously I told them to fark themselves, and they ended up taking themselves off the flight and paying hundreds of unnecessary dollars to change to a later flight.

Funny thing is, I grew up with many Sikh Indian-Americans.  From my experience, you'd be hard pressed to find a group of people who are more peaceful and patriotic.  My best friend growing up was a Sikh first-generation American with parents from India.  His parents loved America more than anyone I'd ever met, and I grew up in a military house. But those yokels spent hundreds of dollars to make sure they didn't fly with someone wearing a turban, because they were sure the guy was going to kill America.

Hatred knows no bounds, and has no common sense.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People are no damn good.
- William Steig
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Warning sign? We've had warning signs all along since the Civil War.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know I won the genetic lottery having been born in the US am constantly appreciative of it. I also know that America is just a thin veneer of civility. A little too early for stories, but encounters with soft bigotry are a daily occurrence for many who just want to go about their lives.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oh, I saw that coming the day after 9/11.

Tangentially, as I was doing inventory in a Boston pharmacy yesterday, with a very nice Indian pharmacist and mostly Hispanic techs, that I'm blessed to have grown up in a multicultural community like I did, because it totally killed any point of racism or xenophobia for me. My hometown (Fall River) and the town on the other side of me (New Bedford) are both very multicultural because of how many different nationalities came here for the mills and the whaling. (NB, after all, was one of the early homes of Frederick Douglass, and William H Carney, the first black Medal of Honor recipient, was from here as well.) I heard foreign languages all the time; I had Korean neighbors; I learned how to write my name in Arabic in Catholic school from the Egyptian parent of one of my classmates; my marching band classmates included Cape Verdeans. (Hell, one sat next to me in homeroom, which would scare the bejesus out of certain people.)

You don't learn by being surrounded by your own kind. You learn by being outnumbered by people different from you, whether that's in intelligence or color or language or pretty much anything.
 
