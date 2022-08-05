 Skip to content
(Twitter)   While you vultures were reveling in the schadenfreude of Alex Jones's downfall, after leaving court today he saved a man's life, and it was caught on video, which he won't release because he doesn't want to exploit the situation   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So. Much.Bullshit
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMG, what a farking pathetic attempt.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anybody got the Jennifer Lawrence gif handy?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[SureJan.png]
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do I have the feeling that prior to broadcast, Owen Shroyer was pleading with Alex Jones over the phone "don't make me say that. I know it's been a rough few days, but I have some dignity"?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I doubt this.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a colossal tiny-dicked asshole excuse for a human being.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It could possibly be true.  Somebody might have been choking to death, saw Alex Jones and his lawyer, and started laughing so hard it was like doing an auto-Heimlich maneuver.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
which courthouse are we talking about here. because he wasn't at the verdict hearing today.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: [pics.me.me image 500x300]
[media.makeameme.org image 600x463]
[memegenerator.net image 395x302]


Looks like I am using this for the second time today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope subby is being sarcastic with the tag
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: I really hope subby is being sarcastic with the tag


I was.

I wish I had taken a minute or so to word the headline better, but when I stumbled across this, I just couldn't wait to share it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
allpurposeguru.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
surejan.jpg.....this idiot has no shame.  He should be a case study....
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This biatch should be looking under the couch cushions for the near 50 million he has to pay out to sandy hook families.

/he's a real piece of work
//work, here, means subhuman refuse
///3
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to ask my wife, Morgan Fairchild, about this.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about a misuse of the Hero tag....
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Watching the video again a couple hours later, it's even more of a marvel to behold.

What really makes this sing is that they didn't even bother to come up with a story. Not even the hint of one. What happened? How did Alex Jones save somebody's life? Where? Who can corroborate this? None of that! There are not even subtle hints as to what they claim happened today. it's just "well, guess what? Alex Jones did something amazing. Yeah, that happened. True story. No details necessary. Now you know. Anyway, moving on..."
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I need details here. Did he swat a UFO out of the air, or wrestle a werewolf to the ground? Get the jump on Hunter Biden preparing to download a man's soul in to his laptop?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wow, he's a hero. shower him with love
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It really is hard to keep up with the Jones.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: wow, he's a hero. shower him with love


As long as love = stones
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Anybody got the Jennifer Lawrence gif handy?


Weird you should mention her. I just had sex with her. She showed up at the door and said she had the hots for me and Mrs. PCoC was cool with it--even filmed it. No, I'm not going to show you the video, you'd just think I was bragging about banging Jennifer Lawrence, with whom I have definitely slept.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If Baghdad Bob and a Russian invasion propagandist had a baby, that baby would have more credibility than Alex Jones.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He doesn't want to prove it, because you know he shies from attention, but he does want to make an announcement about it? lulz
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So Alex going to force all of his employees to make these bullshiat videos as a fealty test?
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
False flag crisis actor
 
cb1234
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But, it didn't say how Or what he saved him from?

Did he kill a Mosquito and save thousands from malaria?

No he just saved a man's life. Like just regular every day alex stuff.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And then they had a baby and the baby looked at him and it smile at him.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When your eyes avoid the camera's gaze as though it was that of an actual skeptical person
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stopping the guy who owes you $2.39 from this morning's coffee brunch from getting run over by a Hovaround on the way to the ATM isn't exactly saving lives, champ.
 
cb1234
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And then and then and then Jesus and Ronald Reagan gave him the Greatest Man Ever award but he won't show it because he doesn't want people to be jealous
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's true, he did save a man's life.
Someone was trying to hire AJ's lawyer Andino "wise counselor" Reynal, and AJ talked him out of it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Sure, Jan.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
he fixed the cable
 
scrumpy7
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To all you doubters, I can corroborate that this story is true! Alex Jones saved my girlfriend's life. You don't know her; she lives in Canada.
 
cb1234
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He ate a man's McDonald's breakfast and took His stroke Away
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Anybody got the Jennifer Lawrence gif handy?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they interpret that someone outside the courthouse was saved from their blood pressure asploding from overhearing things that AJ might have said IF HE HAD ACTUALLY BEEN THERE.
 
