(CBS News)   A pharmacist who refused to fill orders for 'morning after pill' citing religious objection, is well within his rights, according to a jury. I wonder what would happen if I didn't do my job, and hid behind religion?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
90
90 Comments     (+0 »)
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have a religious objection to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But not this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then you are what is wrong with this country
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And can the tech now be fired from his job for not being able to perform a required function of the job?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to  stop cuddling religious nutjobs that hold a professional license. The nutter demonstrated a lack of professional ethics and bad character that requires stripping him of a professional license
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Time to  stop cuddling religious nutjobs that hold a professional license. The nutter demonstrated a lack of professional ethics and bad character that requires stripping him of a professional license


FTFY
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I say its time to treat them like any other business. Tax and regulate.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That article sucks: The jury on Friday found, however, that discrimination based on her sex had not occurred. But Badeaux and the pharmacy did cause Anderson emotional harm in the amount of $25,000.

So, did the jury decide to award her $25,000? Or was that just an argument in court?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So you can use your job in healthcare to directly cause harm to people, for the crime of not adhering to your personal faith? So if I'm a devout believer working as a doctor, can I murder atheist patients for their blasphemy against god? I guess in Minnesota one had best be wary of religious fundamentalist folks who want to bring God's savage wrath down on their unsuspecting patients.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Must have been in the other 5
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: [c.tenor.com image 640x402] [View Full Size image _x_]

Must have been in the other 5


Loved History of The World
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just don't make good martyrs anymore
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I guess in Minnesota one had best be wary of religious fundamentalist folks who want to bring God's savage wrath down on their unsuspecting patients.


Minnesota is just another Texas, although while we have the Baptists, they have militant Lutherans running the show
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure a male should be making a decision like that, but that's just me
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm not sure a male should be making a decision like that, but that's just me


Speaking as a male, we have no right to instruct a female what to do with her own body
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pharmacist makes $100k and has a 6 year degree. Pharmacy tech makes $15-20/hr and does not make those calls.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll still give you all the Oxycodone you can fence, of course.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TuckFrump: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm not sure a male should be making a decision like that, but that's just me

Speaking as a male, we have no right to instruct a female what to do with her own body


Yeah, that's what I think too
 
PertpetualLurker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could a Baptist cashier refuse to sell liquor at the grocery store without losing their job?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have an objection to most religious people, can I refuse to help them?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what it's like in Italy, and Europe in general.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pharmacist makes $100k and has a 6 year degree. Pharmacy tech makes $15-20/hr and does not make those calls.


Fix the headline and now I look like a moron,

Ok, I CONTINUE looking like a moron.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, normally when we don't do our jobs, we just call it "being on Fark."
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nice to be able to pick and choose which laws apply to you
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, Subby...what do you do for a living?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when a (false) story came out a few years ago about a Muslim cashier who refused to ring up bacon and told the customer that he had to wait in another line for a different casher and Republicans completely and totally lost their shiat over it?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I don't know, Subby...what do you do for a living?


Work at Amazon warehouse

/subby
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your religion prevents you from doing your job, it's time to switch careers.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Remember when a (false) story came out a few years ago about a Muslim cashier who refused to ring up bacon and told the customer that he had to wait in another line for a different casher and Republicans completely and totally lost their shiat over it?


The Republicans are willing to believe in anything, even if they know iits not true, if it reinforces their hate and bigotry
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't feed 'em, don't breed 'em.

"Mistakes " aren't allowed anymore.

Any questions?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PertpetualLurker: Could a Baptist cashier refuse to sell liquor at the grocery store without losing their job?


As someone who used to work in a liquor store, technically yes.

However, they tend not to apply and don't make it through the interview if they do.
 
Mrjimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PertpetualLurker: Could a Baptist cashier refuse to sell liquor at the grocery store without losing their job?


Actually, yes, I know at Walmart  (i am a former employee )if a person were to feel uncomfortable selling a pregnant woman a bottle of wine, policy is that the cashier can refuse the sell and there can be no repercussions from management
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh freedom to discriminate as long as your god says so. This is going to be fun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, it was nice having rights for a few years. Ah well.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: jaylectricity: I don't know, Subby...what do you do for a living?

Work at Amazon warehouse

/subby


That would certainly create a supply chain issue.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your faith precludes you from doing the job you have, perhaps you should find a job that is more compatible with your faith instead of demanding that everyone else cater to your faith.  Naaaaaaaaaa..... that's not the American way at all!
 
AeAe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems to me this asshole shouldn't be a pharmacist
 
Zippercole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"pharmacist and local pastor"

WTF?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PertpetualLurker: Could a Baptist cashier refuse to sell liquor at the grocery store without losing their job?


They're more likely to get canned for stealing it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: So you can use your job in healthcare to directly cause harm to people, for the crime of not adhering to your personal faith? So if I'm a devout believer working as a doctor, can I murder atheist patients for their blasphemy against god? I guess in Minnesota one had best be wary of religious fundamentalist folks who want to bring God's savage wrath down on their unsuspecting patients.


I'm not sure if this is a good faith question or not; but the answer is no.

The law recognizes a difference between refusing to do something, and doing something.

There are still lots of cases where refusing to do something could be criminal...but they all involve a really high bar of negligence. So you could refuse to perform a surgery on someone, but you can't decide on the middle of surgery to stop performing surgery... because not finishing is likely to be very very dangerous.

Plan B and similar are not seen as immediately life threatening so there is no obligation on the part of medical professionals. So they can refuse to sell, in the same way I can refuse to do some allergy if my job tomorrow.

They might get fired if that violates the company's policies, and they might lose customers, but it isn't criminal. They could even risk losing they license, depending on the exact situation, but it's almost certainty not criminal.

But murdering someone is.

I'm not saying it's how it should be, but that's how it is.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm not sure a male should be making a decision like that, but that's just me

Speaking as a male, we have no right to instruct a female what to do with her own body


Sure we do! But only on certain websites for copious amounts of money.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oxies are A-OK, though.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should have a little less freedom OF religion in this country and whole lot more freedom FROM religion.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know who you're talking about, Subby! He was that guy in the corner. Now he's in the spotlight. He's been trying to keep up with you, and we don't know if he can do it. He's said too much; but then again, maybe he hasn't said enough? Have a little sympathy for the guy.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm not sure a male should be making a decision like that, but that's just me

Speaking as a male, we have no right to instruct a female what to do with her own body


Hey, some women like that in some situations.
 
Daer21
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

raerae1980: This is what it's like in Italy, and Europe in general.


Came to say something similar. How's the move going?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: If you have a religious objection to this:

[Fark user image 269x188]

And this:

[Fark user image 225x225]

But not this:

[Fark user image 179x282]

Then you are what is wrong with this country


Don't forget their objection to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maureen McGovern - The Morning After
Youtube msgxhVgUc6I
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Remember when a (false) story came out a few years ago about a Muslim cashier who refused to ring up bacon and told the customer that he had to wait in another line for a different casher and Republicans completely and totally lost their shiat over it?


Living in a neighborhood with a large Somali population, I can tell you the Muslim cashiers would just put on a pair of disposable gloves when they needed to handle haram items.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: If you can't feed 'em, don't breed 'em.

"Mistakes " aren't allowed anymore.

Any questions?


The only mistake here was the pharmacy tech denying emergency contraception.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tax the churches.  That will shut them up.
 
