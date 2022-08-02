 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Owner is trying to give away a 'cursed fridge' that 'houses' his stepmother's soul. Probably won't get any takers, even people without fridges who collect souls   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, Refrigerator, Air conditioner, free fridge, Home appliance, current owner, Soul, The Unit, Twitter  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 9:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tell the stepmother's ghost to just chill.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he put his stepmother's soul in the fridge, I can only assume he was planning to eat it later. Hard pass on meeting this guy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stepmother thread?

Mine was a Vietnamese refuge tyrant who raised six children, lost her husband, became obstinate and was a pain in my ass but a worthy opponent.

She passed much too early from being stubborn and not paying much better attention to her during the weekends she would spend at her house.

But maybe understanding their mother is a key part of staying married.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is how you end up with a broodwich
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure Zak Bagans would buy it for a couple hundred thousand dollars.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Really, do I have to do this again...

Fark user imageView Full Size


And the lesson:  Never leave things in the fridge!
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Things discounted for being haunted are either mechanically borked or free real estate. Not a lot of daylight in between, I'd guess.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We were all here for this one.  Around 2003?

You're old
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's it's SCP number?
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Stepmother thread?

Mine was a Vietnamese refuge tyrant who raised six children, lost her husband, became obstinate and was a pain in my ass but a worthy opponent.

She passed much too early from being stubborn and not paying much better attention to her during the weekends she would spend at her house.

But maybe understanding their mother is a key part of staying married.


Oh.  That's not much different from being married to a racist, old, ladys daughter.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of similar to a plot from Douglass Adams, isn't it?  I mean, I think Thor burst out of the fridge or something...

I guess it's more of a Ghost Busters thing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Livin' In the Fridge
Youtube wH3UncRagXY
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
David Niven's fridge
Youtube J8syR-yK1MI
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you want to get a used fridge picked up from the curb you don't put a FREE sign on it. You put a sign that says $70 OBO

Thing will disappear before you can get back inside and look out the window to check on it
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The freezer comes fully stocked with a variety of frogurt flavors."
 
invictus2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, there was a better link you could have used


Fark user imageView Full Size
https://nypost.com/2022/08/02/brazilian-hulk-bodybuilder-who-injected-oil-dead-at-55/?dicbo=v2-6ef1caf7fc7c6a08bba1f83aae86ffcc
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 198x254]

We were all here for this one.  Around 2003?

You're old


I recall. Dude claimed he dug it up in an old graveyard in the woods. People got the Ebay bid to some insane about for shiats and giggles, and he threatened legal action. People then pointed out that he is either committing Fraud or Interfering with a Cemetery or Burial Ground, and he withdrew his haunted jar
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

invictus2: Subby, there was a better link you could have used


[Fark user image 850x1062]https://nypost.com/2022/08/02/brazilian-hulk-bodybuilder-who-injected-oil-dead-at-55/?dicbo=v2-6ef1caf7fc7c6a08bba1f83aae86ffcc


He did that to himself on purpose? I feel a little better about my crippling anxiety
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for a Scientologist.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

invictus2: Subby, there was a better link you could have used


[Fark user image 850x1062]https://nypost.com/2022/08/02/brazilian-hulk-bodybuilder-who-injected-oil-dead-at-55/?dicbo=v2-6ef1caf7fc7c6a08bba1f83aae86ffcc


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mock the Week - Scene's We'd Like To See - What The Queen Didn't Say In Her Christmas Message
Youtube lz001kTyGmU
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude's dead stepmom sounded fat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 
th.bing.comView Full Size


You rang?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

invictus2: Subby, there was a better link you could have used


[Fark user image 850x1062]https://nypost.com/2022/08/02/brazilian-hulk-bodybuilder-who-injected-oil-dead-at-55/?dicbo=v2-6ef1caf7fc7c6a08bba1f83aae86ffcc


what the F? you are a bad farker
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HoratioGates: Kind of similar to a plot from Douglass Adams, isn't it?  I mean, I think Thor burst out of the fridge or something...

I guess it's more of a Ghost Busters thing.


Thor? Which one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  

invictus2: Subby, there was a better link you could have used


[Fark user image 850x1062]https://nypost.com/2022/08/02/brazilian-hulk-bodybuilder-who-injected-oil-dead-at-55/?dicbo=v2-6ef1caf7fc7c6a08bba1f83aae86ffcc


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damned Decepticons
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.