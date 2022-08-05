 Skip to content
(Austin Statesman)   Punitive award for Alex Jones' victims is a bit puny
    News, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travis County 459th District Court Live Stream
Youtube 9_TT7yFiXyU
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
calling 12 mil reduced to 750k
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hopes are not that high considering yesterday's award, but I do hope that it's going to feel like he got kicked in the balls.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something big is about to drop. I'm thinking this Friday.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm saying 20-40 years.

/I know it's a civil suit, but let me dream dammit.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Something big is about to drop. I'm thinking this Friday.


Well today is Friday...
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: calling 12 mil reduced to 750k


I'm hoping for death by electrocution reduced to 750k.  Let him know they mean it
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he gets the electric chair.

Is that a possible outcome?

If not it should be.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok they're scootin' back in
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Texas have caps on the amount someone can be penalized?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you might have to sell your beach house to pay your legal fees:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Alex Jones' freshly severed testicles aren't served up on a plate then justice has not been done.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*waits on pins and needles*
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a "How-screwd-O'-Meter" in the top right of the site?

Preferably spinning like an old cash register....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they are going to change the definition of what punitive means
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone even have a firm grasp on how much money Jones even has?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: calling 12 mil reduced to 750k


Yeah, a lawyer I follow who's licensed in Texas said that the law there limits punitive damages quite a lot - AND the law itself says that the jury shouldn't be told about the limit. So the jury can set the punitive award to whatever they want, but the judge has to revise it down to like 750k or something regardless.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a real, genuine shame if the shock of a large verdict induced a medical event in Alex Jones.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why does everyone sound like they're in Fargo?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the jury decides will be interesting.
What the judge/law allows will enrage/disappoint you
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$750k is the new "$50 fine and time served", apparently.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Does anyone even have a firm grasp on how much money Jones even has?


Witness for the plaintiff earlier said No, but his best guess was around $300M
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: why does everyone sound like they're in Fargo?


Oh you betcha, ya
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how completely f*cked our justice system has seemed lately I half expect the penalty to be reduced to $1.50, with a blowjob provided to Jones as compensation for his troubles.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Does anyone even have a firm grasp on how much money Jones even has?


Earlier they had someone testify that InfoWars was worth about $270 million.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with Alex Jones being forced to give up his $.30 shake-n-bake coupon, given what's happened so far.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be disappointing.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: calling 12 mil reduced to 750k


How will the man afford his meat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: calling 12 mil reduced to 750k

Yeah, a lawyer I follow who's licensed in Texas said that the law there limits punitive damages quite a lot - AND the law itself says that the jury shouldn't be told about the limit. So the jury can set the punitive award to whatever they want, but the judge has to revise it down to like 750k or something regardless.


All thanks to scumbag Abbott.  Who ran on tort reform.

/
Which is odd. Because the millions he got for a tree falling on him, wouldn't happen after his b.s.
Wow
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: $750k is the new "$50 fine and time served", apparently.


Inflation's a biatch
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/greg_doucette/status/1555568718830346243

Here's the thread on what the law in Texas allows by way of punitive damages.

It will be very disappointing to most people in the thread, I'm sad to say.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jones not even there for the verdict.  If that doesn't say "fark you", nothing does.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the case tried in Texas?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yesterday was amount #1, today will be amount #2.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cap is not $750K, I don't know where people are getting that.

It's twice the economic damages plus up to $750K (but not more than tree times the economic damages in total). So that could be as much as $8.95M, if the $4.1M award from yesterday was all economic damages. Texas has this weird thing where "compensatory damages" can be both "economic" and "non-economic".
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I'm saying 20-40 years.

/I know it's a civil suit, but let me dream dammit.

Boo_Guy: I hope he gets the electric chair.

Is that a possible outcome?

If not it should be.


I am hoping for life in the electric chair.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: mongbiohazard: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: calling 12 mil reduced to 750k

Yeah, a lawyer I follow who's licensed in Texas said that the law there limits punitive damages quite a lot - AND the law itself says that the jury shouldn't be told about the limit. So the jury can set the punitive award to whatever they want, but the judge has to revise it down to like 750k or something regardless.

All thanks to scumbag Abbott.  Who ran on tort reform.

/
Which is odd. Because the millions he got for a tree falling on him, wouldn't happen after his b.s.
Wow


This one is on the media, who has waged a war on tort for close to 30 years.

The first big one was the McDonald's case, the shows making fun of ambulance chasers (don't exist- chasing an ambulance is a ethics violation), and shows making fun of or "exposing" slip and falls.

The rich people in this country don't want to be held accountable so they have used the media to convince us that tort law is broken.  The only thing that is broken is the fact that corporations do whatever the fark they want without consequence.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
****Me furiously hitting the check for new comments****
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take UNDER $500k in the pool.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I'm here for this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 500x652]


When the oilverdict hits the anus.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Something big is about to drop. I'm thinking this Friday.


This friday or next friday?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still has many more venues other than texas he has to receive judgments in.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: It will be very disappointing to most people in the thread, I'm sad to say.


Just wait until they hear how the popular vote doesn't determine the winner of a POTUS election.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: Why was the case tried in Texas?


I think AJ is from Texas.

I'm completely embarrassed if that is correct.
Texas is 50 percent scumbags and the idiots who sleep with them
 
