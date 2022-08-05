 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Snookie and Paulie are stealing shopping baskets instead of paying $0.33 for a reusable bag   (nj.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, Grocery store, store's handheld plastic shopping baskets, New Jersey, Supermarket, Grocer, strict plastic bag ban, Safeway Inc., Plastic bag  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
33 cents!  It's 99 cents where I live!  Thanks Obiden!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently nobody is stealing baskets from Wegman's, because the degenerates tend to go to ShopRite or Acme. Or CVS.

*shudder*

/gods I am spoiled by Wegman's, ya'll don't even know
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, thinking about it now....I've lived in multiple states in various regions of the country over the past 20 years.  I've shopped at a ton of different grocery stores of varying quality.  I cannot recall a single time I saw someone leave the store, or even the self-checkout after paying, with a basket in hand.  Like not one time, nor any evidence of it from something like empty baskets tossed in the parking lot where the carts stack up.  I also haven't seen any pop up in the various homeless camps or the piles of stuff left all over town.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cottons with what I was told at a local Grocery Outlet. The lady didn't explicitly say people were taking them instead of paying for bags or bringing their own, but they have suddenly had all their hand baskets disappear not long ago. Doubt it'd happen at Fred Meyers though, they've got a little security checkpoint set up at the exit with a guard.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess I missed the memo, why are *paper* bags bad now?

This seems like a UX issue. Social conventions aside, you're farking with people's routine. Yes people who filch baskets are jerks, but this is clearly a response to something that was convenient before, but it's been removed as an option now. there's no farking mysteries here.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem to be a problem at my shop rite. However there is a simple solution that costco already figured out : leave empty boxes from packed out products at the front of the store for customers to take.
 
Iczer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

corq: So I guess I missed the memo, why are *paper* bags bad now?

This seems like a UX issue. Social conventions aside, you're farking with people's routine. Yes people who filch baskets are jerks, but this is clearly a response to something that was convenient before, but it's been removed as an option now. there's no farking mysteries here.


It's... um... still an option. It states you can literally buy a reusable bag for 33 cents (reusable in the sense it's like the 8 cent reusable plastic bags my state uses now or "reusable" in the sense it's a fancy reusable bag I don't know) or bring your own bags and people are choosing option 3 of theft. Is it a massive pain to bring your own bags? It's a bit of a learning curve as you've got to get into the habit of it, but beyond that it's painless.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Apparently nobody is stealing baskets from Wegman's, because the degenerates tend to go to ShopRite or Acme. Or CVS.

*shudder*

/gods I am spoiled by Wegman's, ya'll don't even know


Ino lie, saw a Wegmans basket (and a few others) in a dumpster a few weeks ago, so I'm getting a kick!

But how are people stealing baskets? Are employees not saying something as they're casually strolling out with a basket?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: You know, thinking about it now....I've lived in multiple states in various regions of the country over the past 20 years.  I've shopped at a ton of different grocery stores of varying quality.  I cannot recall a single time I saw someone leave the store, or even the self-checkout after paying, with a basket in hand.  Like not one time, nor any evidence of it from something like empty baskets tossed in the parking lot where the carts stack up.  I also haven't seen any pop up in the various homeless camps or the piles of stuff left all over town.


The requirement that grocery stores charge for plastic bags is a relatively recent thing where I live.  The stores have to charge you $0.10 for grocery bags.  You can bring your own bags, you can buy their fairly sturdy "fabric" bags for $1.00, or you can buy the plastic bags for $0.10.  The plastic bags are pretty sturdy, can be reused many times, and may even be a better deal than the $1.00 bags, I'm guessing.  I do 99% of my grocery shopping with those $8 plastic baskets, but I'm not sure why anyone would want to steal them.  For planting ornamental flowers, perhaps?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I forgot they existed. fark you.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh, I've seen people on Allegiant flights using a Dollar General basket as their carry-on luggage.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to sell bread in a poor neighborhood and the supermarkets would steal wagons from other markets. They would give the homeless people about five dollars a wagon and you would see these derelicts pushing 5-10 wagons through  the backstreets of Hempstead usually on a Friday night for the weekend shopping spree's especially when the checks came out.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 33 cents!  It's 99 cents where I live!  Thanks Obiden!


5 cents in Northern Virginia, but I still bought several reusable bags, which work well provided I remember to put them in my car.

Our local Giant stores have handheld scanners that you can pick up when you enter. You scan items as you go through the store and put them in your bags. Then at the self-checkout, it downloads everything from the scanner, and you're through the checkout in less than a minute. It's mostly on the honor system (I've only been flagged for spot-checks twice over the past few years since they started it), so it obviously wouldn't work in an area where people are stealing the baskets.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New Jersey state motto: because FARK YOU that's why!
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're stealing Jersey furniture not baskets.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I do 99% of my grocery shopping with those $8 plastic baskets, but I'm not sure why anyone would want to steal them.  For planting ornamental flowers, perhaps?


They take their groceries out to the car with them, take the groceries from their car to inside their home with them, then throw them away. Duh. They aren't something to keep.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NJ is going to heck in a handbasket.
 
Shryke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I forgot they existed. fark you.


New Jersey? Yes, we all try our best to forget that shiarhole. Much like Macho Grande.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our stores still have free plastic bags but I think when they're finally gone the volume of plastic leaving the store every day is going to seem absurd in hindsight.  It's like when my office stopped supplying infinite styrofoam coffee cups it was like we snapped out of this hypnosis and were like why did we ever do that.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
not a bad idea.
 
darinwil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I dunno what this is about (probably just being lazy and cheap) but I just stopped using any kind of bag since most stores let you take the cart into the parking lot usually and it's easy to just transfer to your car and put the cart in the handy collection spots. But one thing I do find annoying is buying some tiny item, telling the cashier you don't need a bag and they ignore you and throw your single item in a bag anyway.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Apparently nobody is stealing baskets from Wegman's, because the degenerates tend to go to ShopRite or Acme. Or CVS.

*shudder*

/gods I am spoiled by Wegman's, ya'll don't even know


We know. You Wegman's people are a cult. It's a fine store but get real. It's just a store. Maybe it's because Tops is so bad in comparison.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We probably have 40 reusable bags, some in the car, some in the van, some in the garage, some in the hall, some in the laundry room waiting for the next load (cloth only).  The only place we don't drag some in is Costco. We just take the cart to the car and load the small stuff in bags there.  Our main grocery place, Winco, knocks six cents off for every bag you bring in and use.  Since one of their cost saving features is you bag your own groceries, no problem.  Lets the cashier ring up the next person and you can pack the bags however you wish.

We have bags that are 20+ years old. I know this for a fact, because they are from stores that don't operate in Oregon and I brought them along when I moved.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: baronbloodbath: Apparently nobody is stealing baskets from Wegman's, because the degenerates tend to go to ShopRite or Acme. Or CVS.

*shudder*

/gods I am spoiled by Wegman's, ya'll don't even know

We know. You Wegman's people are a cult. It's a fine store but get real. It's just a store. Maybe it's because Tops is so bad in comparison.


Me?

Have you seen the Publix people?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Really? That's even a thing anymore? We're in deep rednecky Maga country, the stores charge 5 or 10 cents for bags and baskets have anti-theft tags. I guess, even the MAGAts are decent treehugger types in Oregon.
 
