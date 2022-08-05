 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDBO Orlando)   Delta airlines flight narrowly misses drone - "8 feet from windshield" - on approach to Orlando International Airport. Florida man wanted for questioning. ATC audio attached   (wdbo.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Southwest Airlines, Orlando International Airport, Southwest Airlines pilot, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Airline, United Airlines, Delta Airlines pilot  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope it's not the cops again, giving drone pilots a bad name.  Nobody in their right mind flies a drone over 400 feet.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oooh. Where exactly? Most of Orlando is drone excluded between the airports and DW.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Your Amazon package has arrived."
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The audio doesn't appear to work on mobile devices. I just get the current live show.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can dodge a goose, you can dodge a drone
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2,000ft alt, in an airport approach area... yeah, the FAA *really* wants to talk to that idiot drone operator, as does a Federal prosecutor. It is restricted airspace for a reason. If this had happened in the DC area, the Secret Service would be demanding to know just which idiot was flying that drone, so they could charge him with endangering the life of the President.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Might be a new market for plane dashcams?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: If this had happened in the DC area,


Or any river valley going into DC.  Those places are 24/7 you're going to need an attorney zones.
 
vestona22
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You can dodge a goose, you can dodge a drone


Captain Sully would like to comment on this dodging a goose thing.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You can dodge a goose, you can dodge a drone


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/understood that reference
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.