(Some Guy)   Southern Oregon just got a lot more groovy   (fox26medford.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I miss my short term memory
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They need something to pull approximately 80 percent of Methford residents away from amphetamine use.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a roadtrip...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/with a designated driver, of course
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
southern oregon was never groovy
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Medford seemed like a good spot for ex-Texans until I saw it gets to 115 there too.
 
Creoena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bruce Campbell moved in?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh boy.

It's been a minute since I saw mushrooms.

On the other hand, that was a rough as fark ride in my prime. Also, I'm guessing they'll do the same thing to them they did to today's atomic bomb marijuana.

Spoiler; make them way way stronger.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Medford seemed like a good spot for ex-Texans until I saw it gets to 115 there too.


It's been so brutal this Summer so far.  It rained up until like May which was nice but yeah the 110, 115 sh*t is stupid.  As long as we don't get any fires I'll deal with it.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: southern oregon was never groovy


I lived in Williams in the 80s and 90s and could share some seriously groovy stories about that part of Southern Oregon. If I could remember them. I'm pretty sure there was a lot of weed, psilocybin, and naked hippie chicks involved.

/Grants Pass and Medford areas have always gargled donkey balls tho
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Bruce Campbell moved in?


He's been there since 1998. In the hills outside Jacksonville, if I remember correctly. My parents used to live relatively nearby.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: southern oregon was never groovy


Pretty damn hot from what I remember.  Driving through it was 92.
 
lefty248
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shrooms, alright.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Southern Oregon first became groovy when Bruce Campbell first moved to Jacksonville.

/Seriously...he lives there.
 
