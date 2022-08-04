 Skip to content
(Empty Wheel)   Alex Jones' Lawyer actully sent over an entire hard drive of finding out   (emptywheel.net) divider line
50
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I may need to seek medical attention for my schadenfreude boner
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm torn between voting up for content and voting down for YOUR FARKING SPELLING and GRAMMATICAL  MISTAKES!

Jones'

actually
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"intimate messages with Roger Stone"

There aren't enough nope GIFs in existence for this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gig-ity, indeed
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beginning to wonder if there's a correlation between having found out and having caught sayof.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Uh... Mr Reynal is about to be an ex-lawyer?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]


To be fair "Alex Jone's" could be a screw-up of "Alex Jones' ". Probably not. But it's a possibility.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]

To be fair "Alex Jone's" could be a screw-up of "Alex Jones' ". Probably not. But it's a possibility.


It's not even close.  It's missing the letters Q, L, and Z.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Thoreny: hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]

To be fair "Alex Jone's" could be a screw-up of "Alex Jones' ". Probably not. But it's a possibility.

It's not even close.  It's missing the letters Q, L, and Z.


He's not even Welsh
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]

To be fair "Alex Jone's" could be a screw-up of "Alex Jones' ". Probably not. But it's a possibility.


That screenshot was for theteacher's benefit, not subby's.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
text messages of a six month period between August of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020

text messages of a six month period between August of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020

text messages of a six month period between August of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Thoreny: hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]

To be fair "Alex Jone's" could be a screw-up of "Alex Jones' ". Probably not. But it's a possibility.

That screenshot was for theteacher's benefit, not subby's.


Well I quoted the wrong person. On purpose. Because I skipped over his comment and didn't read it.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]

To be fair "Alex Jone's" could be a screw-up of "Alex Jones". Probably not. But it's a possibility.


I spell Alex Jones 'Baloney Golem, Nutritional Suppository Huckster Veiny Volcacanoface', but that's just me.  ;)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gig-ity, indeed


I, too, thought the tag offered something really good to byte into!  :D
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Publish it all. Put it in the public domain so Jones can't change his story in a memoir. I know people can't profit from crimes for which they've been convicted, but I'm not sure that holds with a civil judgment.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On one hand, I was sad to discover that Texas law actually limits the punitive damages in this case to $750k, regardless of what the jury awards.  On the other hand, the utter fail of his lawyers in this regard makes me think it's all worth it anyway.

Also, there are two other trials still pending (IIRC).  He isn't gonna get off easy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can you sue your lawyer when they accidentally turn over so much information that it gets you a congressional subpoena?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought we already knew this? Waiting for the DOJ to...*voice trails off*

Does a prosecutor who receives such information have a legal duty to run it up the flag pole?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: I'm torn between voting up for content and voting down for YOUR FARKING SPELLING and GRAMMATICAL  MISTAKES!

Jones'

actually


Oxford comma?

Your views.

We're pro.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Publish it all. Put it in the public domain so Jones can't change his story in a memoir. I know people can't profit from crimes for which they've been convicted, but I'm not sure that holds with a civil judgment.


OJ wrote a book, still hasn't paid the Goldman family.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I may need to seek medical attention for my schadenfreude boner


Call your doctor if it doesn't last more than four hours.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: On one hand, I was sad to discover that Texas law actually limits the punitive damages in this case to $750k, regardless of what the jury awards.  On the other hand, the utter fail of his lawyers in this regard makes me think it's all worth it anyway.

Also, there are two other trials still pending (IIRC).  He isn't gonna get off easy.


And Bankston (the plaintiff lawyer) has already said he's willing to challenge the constitutionality of the damages cap.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Publish it all. Put it in the public domain so Jones can't change his story in a memoir. I know people can't profit from crimes for which they've been convicted, but I'm not sure that holds with a civil judgment.


Yes, please.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like he accidentally the whole thing.
It's mind-bending incompetence. Like they were so strung out on whatever drugs they're on, or meds they're off, they couldn't do the most basic functions of their profession especially given that this isn't even the first time they had farked up and had to "claw back" incriminating evidence.
Absolutely incredible.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: cretinbob: I may need to seek medical attention for my schadenfreude boner

Call your doctor if it doesn't last more than four hours.


No man, take more.

My johnson is 10 inches long.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Ragin' Asian: Publish it all. Put it in the public domain so Jones can't change his story in a memoir. I know people can't profit from crimes for which they've been convicted, but I'm not sure that holds with a civil judgment.

OJ wrote a book, still hasn't paid the Goldman family.


Not much royalties to be made from a .pdf file.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: uknesvuinng: On one hand, I was sad to discover that Texas law actually limits the punitive damages in this case to $750k, regardless of what the jury awards.  On the other hand, the utter fail of his lawyers in this regard makes me think it's all worth it anyway.

Also, there are two other trials still pending (IIRC).  He isn't gonna get off easy.

And Bankston (the plaintiff lawyer) has already said he's willing to challenge the constitutionality of the damages cap.


In the other thread on the verdict, I read where the cap (in Texas) can be ignored if it is shown that the defendants tried to hide or destroy evidence. I'M PRETTY SURE THAT'S BEEN THE CASE HERE. Also, IANAL.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: uknesvuinng: On one hand, I was sad to discover that Texas law actually limits the punitive damages in this case to $750k, regardless of what the jury awards.  On the other hand, the utter fail of his lawyers in this regard makes me think it's all worth it anyway.

Also, there are two other trials still pending (IIRC).  He isn't gonna get off easy.

And Bankston (the plaintiff lawyer) has already said he's willing to challenge the constitutionality of the damages cap.


Good. I am not sure if any other state has enacted such a limit on punitive damages.
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well guess Jones should have spent some of that money he was hiding on better lawyers.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Can you sue your lawyer when they accidentally turn over so much information that it gets you a congressional subpoena?


Jones could file a malpractice case against Reynal.  But he would have to prove that "but for" this mistake (massive as it was), he would have won the case.  Or at least gotten a significantly better result.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Reynal's legal assistant sent a file transfer link to Bankston"

I assume they're urgently brushing up their resume.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Sounds like he accidentally the whole thing.
It's mind-bending incompetence. Like they were so strung out on whatever drugs they're on, or meds they're off, they couldn't do the most basic functions of their profession especially given that this isn't even the first time they had farked up and had to "claw back" incriminating evidence.
Absolutely incredible.


I like to think one unappreciated paralegal has been sabotaging Jones, but never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "intimate messages with Roger Stone"

There aren't enough nope GIFs in existence for this.


Ever seen a guy with two Dicks on his back?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: mithras_angel: uknesvuinng: On one hand, I was sad to discover that Texas law actually limits the punitive damages in this case to $750k, regardless of what the jury awards.  On the other hand, the utter fail of his lawyers in this regard makes me think it's all worth it anyway.

Also, there are two other trials still pending (IIRC).  He isn't gonna get off easy.

And Bankston (the plaintiff lawyer) has already said he's willing to challenge the constitutionality of the damages cap.

In the other thread on the verdict, I read where the cap (in Texas) can be ignored if it is shown that the defendants tried to hide or destroy evidence. I'M PRETTY SURE THAT'S BEEN THE CASE HERE. Also, IANAL.


I am beginning to think that Reynal intentionally bent Alex Jones over and told him to bite the pillow because he was coming in dry, because he knew his "defense" was farked from day one.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: wildcardjack: Can you sue your lawyer when they accidentally turn over so much information that it gets you a congressional subpoena?

Jones could file a malpractice case against Reynal.  But he would have to prove that "but for" this mistake (massive as it was), he would have won the case.  Or at least gotten a significantly better result.


Which is gonna be an uphill battle for several reasons, including that he'd already lost the case and the evidence raised in the courtroom was all stuff that should have been turned over a year ago.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Publish it all. Put it in the public domain so Jones can't change his story in a memoir. I know people can't profit from crimes for which they've been convicted, but I'm not sure that holds with a civil judgment.


Have someone read the important shiat into the congressional record
 
DJ-Pyro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Like everyone on the internet, I'm going to throw my guess into what happened.

The lawyer uses Office365 and has all of their files uploaded into OneDrive.  The contents of the phone backup was also uploaded there since it's their practice to share content from there with the other attorneys.

The paralegal/assistant was asked to share the file with the plantiff and instead of sharing the specific file, they accidentally shared the entire OneDrive.  This gave them access to all of the lawyer's files.  The plaintiff told the defense that they did that and the defense said all of the content should be deleted.

But the rules of evidence don't allow you to play takesies backsies on all the content they send over, just specific files that you claim privilege or confidentiality over.  The attourney was lazy and instead of submitting every filename they shouldn't have access to, to comply with the rules, they decided instead to just say delete it all which the plaintiff didn't need to follow.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Told you guys, I m a ninja badass.
He is NOT"
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: mithras_angel: uknesvuinng: On one hand, I was sad to discover that Texas law actually limits the punitive damages in this case to $750k, regardless of what the jury awards.  On the other hand, the utter fail of his lawyers in this regard makes me think it's all worth it anyway.

Also, there are two other trials still pending (IIRC).  He isn't gonna get off easy.

And Bankston (the plaintiff lawyer) has already said he's willing to challenge the constitutionality of the damages cap.

Good. I am not sure if any other state has enacted such a limit on punitive damages.


I think other states have limits, but none as tiny.

Also, the constitutionality of it has been tried before, in the 20 year history of the law, and failed each time.

But perhaps this is the case that makes the Texas appellate court go "ok, maybe that is too low".
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "Reynal's legal assistant sent a file transfer link to Bankston"

I assume they're urgently brushing up their resume.


And changing their legal name, moving to another state, getting a new phone number and email, selling their car, etc.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: common sense is an oxymoron: "intimate messages with Roger Stone"

There aren't enough nope GIFs in existence for this.

Ever seen a guy with two Dicks on his back?


Gwar, 94.
But no.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "intimate messages with Roger Stone"

There aren't enough nope GIFs in existence for this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: studebaker hoch: cretinbob: I may need to seek medical attention for my schadenfreude boner

Call your doctor if it doesn't last more than four hours.

No man, take more.

My johnson is 10 inches long.


I see we purchased the same phrasebook. Yes, you can smoke on the patio.

My hovercraft is full of eels!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's gotta be info on that hard drive about Hunter Biden's laptop!
 
Adam West for President
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: common sense is an oxymoron: "intimate messages with Roger Stone"

There aren't enough nope GIFs in existence for this.

Ever seen a guy with two Dicks on his back?


Bad, so bad.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 686x361]


Got anything more recent? What do actual modern linguists think about it?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Beerguy: common sense is an oxymoron: "intimate messages with Roger Stone"

There aren't enough nope GIFs in existence for this.

[Fark user image 682x285]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.