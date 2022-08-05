 Skip to content
(High Times)   Science would like you drunks to know you should also be high   (hightimes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy
4 hours ago  
Was Ben Franklin right?
Is this PROOF that there is a god and that he wants us to be happy?
 
SpectroBoy
4 hours ago  
Just ask Becky
 
SpectroBoy
4 hours ago  
Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/
 
HallsOfMandos
4 hours ago  
Way ahead of you there, bud.
 
SpectroBoy
4 hours ago  

HallsOfMandos: Way ahead of you there, bud.


common sense is an oxymoron
2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/


Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.
 
neapoi
2 hours ago  
Cannabis farks up cancer!  Literally everyone on my fathers family dies from cancer. I'm doing my part to elongate my life.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
1 hour ago  
I'm immortal.
 
EddieMoscone
1 hour ago  
Can do.
 
Raug the Dwarf
1 hour ago  
On it!
 
helpdeskguy
1 hour ago  
I am the demographic sought.  Criteria currently met.
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  
A gram of THC goes a long way, but a gram of ethanol goes nowhere. The body load of pot is a lot lighter than ethanol. Especially if you use the refined and metered products instead of inhaling smoke.
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
I'll have to test this out myself.  To the laboratory!  Actually the couch.
 
The Exit Stencilist
1 hour ago  
Interestingly enough, I notice that when I smoke THC while drinking, I tend to drink less than when I only drink.
Perhaps others who get imbibe on THC while drinking also drink less, and thus, the overall lowered rate of liver cancer amongst heavy drinkers who use THC
 
Axeofjudgement
1 hour ago  
But then I just fall asleep and don't enjoy beautiful numbness
 
ProfessorTerguson
1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: A gram of THC goes a long way, but a gram of ethanol goes nowhere. The body load of pot is a lot lighter than ethanol. Especially if you use the refined and metered products instead of inhaling smoke.


That sounds correct...
 
fatassbastard
1 hour ago  
Well, I am, soo... good!

SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade...


I was gonna ask who that is, buutt... :-D
 
BunkyBrewman
1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.


You don't say.  Maybe you should hold your breath a bit longer
 
ProfessorTerguson
1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: But then I just fall asleep and don't enjoy beautiful numbness


Bad stuff ?
Had bad fries once or twice, I dont give up on fries
 
davynelson
1 hour ago  
Waaaaay ahead of you, science.
 
ProfessorTerguson
1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.

You don't say.  Maybe you should hold your breath a bit longer


At least not other vices-to each their own, but its spurious. Saw the study..

But I want coke since..
H31N0US
1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate


Kinda makes wonder what the real gateway drugs are, doesn't it?

Well maybe not for you.
 
anuran
1 hour ago  
I'm a dab hand at this
 
youngandstupid
1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.


A lot of those were included in the regression analysis that's being used to say cannabis abusers (their term) are less likely to develop HCC. So, it's not as impressive as your post suggests, but still damn impressive.

One problem from my quick skin of the data is that the people who didn't report cannabis abuse, but did get HCC, had a very weird % cirrhosis vs. alcohol abuse.
Liver cirrhosis %67.8.           46.5
Smoking.          %41.7           10.3
Alcohol abuse %53.1            15.7
(Right column is people who didn't self report cannabis abuse).

That looks really counterintuitive. If so, possibly the non cannabis user group didn't report alcohol abuse as truthfully as the cannabis abuser group. If true, it would indicate the major finding is less strong than was found.

/ loves cannabis
 
neapoi
54 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: I'm immortal.


Pass the immortality to the left. To the left, dear boy.
 
ProfessorTerguson
53 minutes ago  
Seriously, Why we stay in a state offering.

Thc and cbd got me through pain, anxiety, and rage. Or anger issues.
Made me better person, think my s.o. can testify, think holding a career rather than running and  trying to score.
Pills were fun, gimme a soma, wasnt into that scene,
Not like other stuff that's not legal.
Anyway, rather have 4 nights with thc cbd than 3 weeks detox.
Just my experience w weed
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Due to the cross-sectional structure of our study, we are unable to draw direct causation effects
 
Petroleum Oligarch
51 minutes ago  

neapoi: Petroleum Oligarch: I'm immortal.

Pass the immortality to the left. To the left, dear boy.


I respect the rotation.
 
PR Deltoid
47 minutes ago  
First got high in the late 70s.  (boomer alert)

Shiat they got nowadays is so strong it's pure no-go.  I don't know how anyone operates normally with this stuff.

Or maybe they don't operate normally, and nobody notices the difference.
 
ProfessorTerguson
47 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.

A lot of those were included in the regression analysis that's being used to say cannabis abusers (their term) are less likely to develop HCC. So, it's not as impressive as your post suggests, but still damn impressive.

One problem from my quick skin of the data is that the people who didn't report cannabis abuse, but did get HCC, had a very weird % cirrhosis vs. alcohol abuse.
Liver cirrhosis %67.8.           46.5
Smoking.          %41.7           10.3
Alcohol abuse %53.1            15.7
(Right column is people who didn't self report cannabis abuse).

That looks really counterintuitive. If so, possibly the non cannabis user group didn't report alcohol abuse as truthfully as the cannabis abuser group. If true, it would indicate the major finding is less strong than was found.

/ loves cannabis


Need a control, but in my experience an irb wouldn't say hey drink then smoke or smoke then drink over time. One wonders if, like some, drink then find cannabis. Or just fark it.
Those figures, idk...
 
Jake Havechek
46 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: First got high in the late 70s.  (boomer alert)

Shiat they got nowadays is so strong it's pure no-go.  I don't know how anyone operates normally with this stuff.

Or maybe they don't operate normally, and nobody notices the difference.


Or you're just old?
 
neapoi
45 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: First got high in the late 70s.  (boomer alert)

Shiat they got nowadays is so strong it's pure no-go.  I don't know how anyone operates normally with this stuff.

Or maybe they don't operate normally, and nobody notices the difference.


Hey man, you can work up your tolerance over time. Don't be a quitter!
 
bughunter
43 minutes ago  
Get me high first and then give me a drink, and I'll drink less.

Get me drunk first and then get me high, I will puke up last week's breakfast.

/don't ask me about my bachelor party
//the guy with the weed was late
///I think it's an inner ear thing
 
PR Deltoid
40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Or you're just old?


Yes.

Happy now?

Dude!   Stoke up a big fat spleef of that Black Velvet Kush and then go over to the Business thread and biatch about why no one is getting paid enough for their work.
 
Billy Liar
40 minutes ago  
If you're drunk, you are high.
"Drunk" just specifies what you're using.

/ listen to some older music, read some older books, watch some older films, TV babies
 
Gin Buddy
38 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
36 minutes ago  

neapoi: Cannabis farks up cancer!  Literally everyone on my fathers family dies from cancer. I'm doing my part to elongate my life.


Or don't have kids.  Seems to be a factor there.
 
drayno76
36 minutes ago  

neapoi: PR Deltoid: First got high in the late 70s.  (boomer alert)

Shiat they got nowadays is so strong it's pure no-go.  I don't know how anyone operates normally with this stuff.

Or maybe they don't operate normally, and nobody notices the difference.

Hey man, you can work up your tolerance over time. Don't be a quitter!


Maybe we can get him some nice 1:1 ratio for bedtime. More 25%+ green for me.
 
brilett
35 minutes ago  
You don't need to tell me twice to take my medicine.
 
Kitty2.0
35 minutes ago  
I always smoke and drink.
 
Jake Havechek
34 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Jake Havechek: Or you're just old?

Yes.

Happy now?

Dude!   Stoke up a big fat spleef of that Black Velvet Kush and then go over to the Business thread and biatch about why no one is getting paid enough for their work.


Username checks out.
 
Red Shirt Blues
34 minutes ago  
Looks at watch. Meh....if you insist subby.
 
LiberalConservative
31 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.

A lot of those were included in the regression analysis that's being used to say cannabis abusers (their term) are less likely to develop HCC. So, it's not as impressive as your post suggests, but still damn impressive.

One problem from my quick skin of the data is that the people who didn't report cannabis abuse, but did get HCC, had a very weird % cirrhosis vs. alcohol abuse.
Liver cirrhosis %67.8.           46.5
Smoking.          %41.7           10.3
Alcohol abuse %53.1            15.7
(Right column is people who didn't self report cannabis abuse).

That looks really counterintuitive. If so, possibly the non cannabis user group didn't report alcohol abuse as truthfully as the cannabis abuser group. If true, it would indicate the major finding is less strong than was found.

/ loves cannabis


Add a third measure to that methinks. Article also stated that non-abusers of cannabis had a higher obesity rate. Seems to be a gap in the study - Possible it is as simple as fatties get HCC? Makes sense given the recent increase in HCC and obesity rate. Canabis may not be the important factor here... but that doesn't grab headlines and citations.
/ didn't read in detail, wanted to, but no time.
 
youngandstupid
30 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: youngandstupid:
...
One problem from my quick skim of the data is that the people who didn't report cannabis abuse, but did get HCC, had a very weird % cirrhosis vs. alcohol abuse.
Liver cirrhosis %67.8.           46.5
Smoking.          %41.7           10.3
Alcohol abuse %53.1            15.7
(Right column is people who didn't self report cannabis abuse).

That looks really counterintuitive. If so, possibly the non cannabis user group didn't report alcohol abuse as truthfully as the cannabis abuser group. If true, it would indicate the major finding is less strong than was found.

/ loves cannabis

Need a control, but in my experience an irb wouldn't say hey drink then smoke or smoke then drink over time. One wonders if, like some, drink then find cannabis. Or just fark it.
Those figures, idk...


As an IRB Director in getting a kick!

/ Sorry we're slow.
// Let us work remotely dammit, and we'll have better staff!
/// But yeah that data looks mighty off, although I have no biomedical experience.
 
Kitty2.0
30 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: youngandstupid: common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.

A lot of those were included in the regression analysis that's being used to say cannabis abusers (their term) are less likely to develop HCC. So, it's not as impressive as your post suggests, but still damn impressive.

One problem from my quick skin of the data is that the people who didn't report cannabis abuse, but did get HCC, had a very weird % cirrhosis vs. alcohol abuse.
Liver cirrhosis %67.8.           46.5
Smoking.          %41.7           10.3
Alcohol abuse %53.1            15.7
(Right column is people who didn't self report cannabis abuse).

That looks really counterintuitive. If so, possibly the non cannabis user group didn't report alcohol abuse as truthfully as the cannabis abuser group. If true, it would indicate the major finding is less strong than was found.

/ loves cannabis

Add a third measure to that methinks. Article also stated that non-abusers of cannabis had a higher obesity rate. Seems to be a gap in the study - Possible it is as simple as fatties get HCC? Makes sense given the recent increase in HCC and obesity rate. Canabis may not be the important factor here... but that doesn't grab headlines and citations.
/ didn't read in detail, wanted to, but no time.


My very fat friend smokes bowls every 45 minutes but he also drinks a lot of Budweiser.
 
LiberalConservative
28 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: LiberalConservative: youngandstupid: common sense is an oxymoron: SpectroBoy: Before cannabevets tries to crap on the parade here's a link to the study from the NIH.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9138632/

Interesting. Even with the cannabis users having more hepatitis C and cirrhosis, as well as triple the alcohol abuse rate and four times the tobacco use rate (also associated with liver cancer, although less so than alcohol), they still had a >50% lower cancer rate. That's one hell of a correlation, especially given the size of the study, and I'd like to think that the need for further prospective studies as noted in the study's conclusion should be clear to everyone. Yes, everyone, although I won't be holding my breath.

A lot of those were included in the regression analysis that's being used to say cannabis abusers (their term) are less likely to develop HCC. So, it's not as impressive as your post suggests, but still damn impressive.

One problem from my quick skin of the data is that the people who didn't report cannabis abuse, but did get HCC, had a very weird % cirrhosis vs. alcohol abuse.
Liver cirrhosis %67.8.           46.5
Smoking.          %41.7           10.3
Alcohol abuse %53.1            15.7
(Right column is people who didn't self report cannabis abuse).

That looks really counterintuitive. If so, possibly the non cannabis user group didn't report alcohol abuse as truthfully as the cannabis abuser group. If true, it would indicate the major finding is less strong than was found.

/ loves cannabis

Add a third measure to that methinks. Article also stated that non-abusers of cannabis had a higher obesity rate. Seems to be a gap in the study - Possible it is as simple as fatties get HCC? Makes sense given the recent increase in HCC and obesity rate. Canabis may not be the important factor here... but that doesn't grab headlines and citations.
/ didn't read in detail, wanted to, but no time.

My very fat friend smokes bowls every 45 minutes but he also drinks a lot of Budweiser.


Is why sample size is important.
 
El_Dan
26 minutes ago  
Working on it.
 
Karma Chameleon
21 minutes ago  
I'm an alcoholic with four years of sobriety and cannabis absolutely helped me quit booze.

When I first got dry I went to AA for a while, but I couldn't really get on board with it. Even though I'm not religious I could accept the higher power shiat, but in my experience a lot of people in the program looked down on cannabis use and would even guilt trip people about it.

I found that point of view hard to accept as I watched them all suck down cigarettes before and after the meetings.
 
Sgygus
15 minutes ago  
Cannabis: it can also be used as a floor wax!
 
gameshowhost
15 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: First got high in the late 70s.  (boomer alert)

Shiat they got nowadays is so strong it's pure no-go.  I don't know how anyone operates normally with this stuff.

Or maybe they don't operate normally, and nobody notices the difference.


i was a preteen weedhead, so same years. it has gotten wayyyy purer along with the legalization efforts, so yeah it's way more potent - no one's cutting it with oregano or dried parsley now. it's just a matter of not horking down those fat hits like we used to.
 
