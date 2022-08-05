 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Great Finding Out may finally be under way, as on the heels of securing 5 and 6 year sentences for two 1/6 insurrectionists in the last month; Federal Prosecutors ask for a 8 year sentence for the VA cop who was convicted of storming the Capitol   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Followup  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pikes for the lot of them.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Instead of using his training and power to promote the public good, he attempted to overthrow the government," they wrote.

Pretty much sums-up the last six years.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He can still be a cop though, right?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
8 year federal sentence is nothing to sneeze at.  I hope the bastard gets it.  Let's see some serious time for these hooligans.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Amnesty International is probably gonna complain about the unfair treatment of these "political prisoners"

/still bitter about their report on Ukraine.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is just crazy talk, but it almost seems like they started low with the easiest ones and are working their way up to harsher and harsher prosecutions.

Nah, that can't be it. I have been repeatedly assured that no action is being taken.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Amnesty International is probably gonna complain about the unfair treatment of these "political prisoners"

/still bitter about their report on Ukraine.


Amnesty International can go fark themselves.  They think imprisoned IRA members were political prisoners.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pikes for the lot of them.


To this day, I think the ONLY person who treated the situation with the seriousness that it deserved was the officer who shot the protestor.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

noneyourbase: vudukungfu: Pikes for the lot of them.

To this day, I think the ONLY person who treated the situation with the seriousness that it deserved was the officer who shot the protestor.


I think you mean "suspect".
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lysdexic: noneyourbase: vudukungfu: Pikes for the lot of them.

To this day, I think the ONLY person who treated the situation with the seriousness that it deserved was the officer who shot the protestor.

I think you mean "suspect".


Correct.  The suspect who shot the protestor.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

noneyourbase: vudukungfu: Pikes for the lot of them.

To this day, I think the ONLY person who treated the situation with the seriousness that it deserved was the officer who shot the protestor.


She farked around and she found out.  Not sorry.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stormed? You mean walked in while security held the door open?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: I'm sure this is just crazy talk, but it almost seems like they started low with the easiest ones and are working their way up to harsher and harsher prosecutions.

Nah, that can't be it. I have been repeatedly assured that no action is being taken.


Yep, that's exactly what they did, and it's exactly what they told us they were doing over and over and over and over again, but this is Fark, and that info was only in the article, not in the headline, so many Farkers never read it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Stormed? You mean walked in while security held the door open?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me guess; this guy is your hero.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A mere handful of years for trying to overthrow the US government.

There are people who've been imprisoned for that long for accidentally voting wrong.

There are people who have languished in jails for years just waiting for a court date, not having been convicted of anything yet.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I sat around at night drinking too much and reacting to articles and sites given to me by Facebook" algorithms, he wrote.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: 8 year federal sentence is nothing to sneeze at.  I hope the bastard gets it.  Let's see some serious time for these hooligans.


Yep. An eight year sentence in the feds means seven years, four months actual custody.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Stormed? You mean walked in while security held the door open?


Walk my foot up your ass
 
