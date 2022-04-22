 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Our children deserve better schools, equipped with qualified teachers, computers, flexible learning spaces, an arms locker full of rifles, science labs...wait, back up one   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still, 3rd lunch period has never behaved better...
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sound you hear is the NRA fapping furiously.  Guns AND kids is their ultimate wet dream
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's put a f*cking armory inside of the kind of place which is frequently targeted by mass shooters. What can possibly go wrong?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus that's f*cked up. What a shiat hole.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back up ONE?! Look, you might have gotten a tiny smile if you hadn't ruined the joke by starting off with "qualified teachers". Keep your stupid fairy tales to yourself.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will last until a kid breaks into the farking locker and uses the weapons to shoot up the school.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That way, the school shooters can just borrow them from the school instead of buying their own.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knautilus: This will last until a kid breaks into the farking locker and uses the weapons to shoot up the school.


Maybe the staff can sell them to cover the budget shortfalls their purchase caused?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knautilus: This will last until a kid breaks into the farking locker and uses the weapons to shoot up the school.


Feature, not a bug
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was radical, once...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a teacher and an active shooter situation occurred, I'd grab one of those weapons and use it to escape. Why would I get into a firefight? I'm a farming teacher.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing is this funnels money from education into the arms industry. Win-win!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knautilus: This will last until a kid breaks into the farking locker and uses the weapons to shoot up the school.


And they'll have access to breaching tools to force their way into an otherwise secure classroom.

chocolatecoveredkatie.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for someone to break into the gun lockers and use them to kill everyone in sight.

Come on, there's a fark thread about a cop in a training session pulling a handgun and shooting another cop. What *possible* reason would I have to believe one word any of you gun nuts say about how good you are?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already put the most ridiculous stuff in the middle of the night last night.

I think the winner is the belt sander races.

And the cutest sport obviously the corgi races.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: What *possible* reason would I have to believe one word any of you gun nuts say about how good you are?


Nobody gives a shiat what you believe.

We won.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost."

JFC. I don't want to have to run out to my car with a super privileged parking place to get my gun, instead I want to have to run to some other arbitrary place and get my gun.

I guess this makes sense, if the sro makes it to the car the temptation to just keep going would be pretty strong.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about to retire from the Army and I feel like I know a BIT about weapons. I have absolutely no idea why, "we carry 9mm, 135 (or whatever) grain" is a sentence that anyone would ever utter.

These gun fetishist thinks that knowing every detail about guns makes you a warrior. And it doesn't.

If your defensive plan involves literally loading up a bunch of guns in the area you might need them, then you should spend less time going to the range and probably open up a Ranger Handbook. The amount of...grains or whatever...is suspiciously absent, however it does tell you how to clear a room. You WILL have to actually go in the room though....
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Those officers were in that building for so long, and that suspect was able to infiltrate that building and injure and kill so many kids," Sheriff Buddy Harwood said. "I just want to make sure my deputies are prepared in the event that happens."

DO YOUR FARKING JOBS GODAMMNIT.

Sheriff buddy
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've already posted but there's more I want to say.

This isn't just "security theatre" it's terrible farking security theatre. Security features designed to very specifically stop a previous attack are theatre.

Are parents supposed to relax knowing that an AR-15 (which is discussed as if it autonomously kills bad guys) is in the building with the kids? FOUR hundred officers were present at UVALDE with all manner of gear and it still didn't help.

I'm sure the presence of an unarmed man (or woman) known to not be a coward would be of much greater comfort to the parents.
 
Taoist Jedi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: I'm about to retire from the Army and I feel like I know a BIT about weapons. I have absolutely no idea why, "we carry 9mm, 135 (or whatever) grain" is a sentence that anyone would ever utter.

These gun fetishist thinks that knowing every detail about guns makes you a warrior. And it doesn't.

If your defensive plan involves literally loading up a bunch of guns in the area you might need them, then you should spend less time going to the range and probably open up a Ranger Handbook. The amount of...grains or whatever...is suspiciously absent, however it does tell you how to clear a room. You WILL have to actually go in the room though....


Since you seen to be a sane, kind, and thoughtful individual, may I be the first to offer my most heartfelt condolences for the years, sweat, and stress you put into attempting to serve this supposed nation?

/Is there an option where we give the CCP the United States in exchange for them recognizing Taiwan as independent?
//The CCP is far better than we deserve at this point
///Thank you for your service; I just wish it was to a better nation and cause
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Those officers were in that building for so long, and that suspect was able to infiltrate that building and injure and kill so many kids," Sheriff Buddy Harwood said. "I just want to make sure my deputies are prepared in the event that happens."

DO YOUR FARKING JOBS GODAMMNIT.

Sheriff buddy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved increasing the starting pay of a deputy from $15.50 an hour to $18.25, or $41,664 a year including benefits.

Ya, ar15s
 
drayno76
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The bridges of Madison County have guns mounted on them...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Free lunches in school? No way!
Free AR-15s in school? NOW YOU'RE TALKING
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a civilized country kids wouldn't have to worry about such things.  All we are doing is traumatizing another generation to live in constant fear.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Knautilus: This will last until a kid breaks into the farking locker and uses the weapons to shoot up the school.


came in here for mostly^this. like, have they ever even *met* kids??? those things are so unholy-clever and tbh some of them would open a gun-locker just for larfs. or at least I would have.

but no, let's store deadly weapons in a place where people like to come with deadly weapons.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Free lunches in school? No way!
Free AR-15s in school? NOW YOU'RE TALKING


hay! no assault rifles for thems LGBTQ kids, I ain't pay my tax monies for that sort of nonsense!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Knautilus: This will last until a kid breaks into the farking locker and uses the weapons to shoot up the school.

And they'll have access to breaching tools to force their way into an otherwise secure classroom.

[chocolatecoveredkatie.com image 328x240]


Phht.  That's when the phys-ed substitute teacher sets off the mini-nuke self destruct in the basement.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How are parents okay with this? How are they not marching in the streets along with their children?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
gawdamwit, there is so much fail here

saddest part: "Harwood said he feels while the optics of the SROs potentially handling AR-15s in schools may be discomforting to some, it is a necessary response given the state of the country."

it is absolutely the wrong response.

next saddest part: "If my parents, as a whole, want me to stand at that door with that AR strapped around that officer's neck, then I'm going to do whatever my parents want as a whole to keep our kids safe."

"my parents" is an odd phrase of ownership here.

Also, as a parent, most parents are idiots as to what it takes to run a school.  This will quickly devolve into any parent being able to stand in a classroom armed as a "volunteer SRO"
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

King Something: Yes, let's put a f*cking armory inside of the kind of place which is frequently targeted by mass shooters. What can possibly go wrong?


wait wait wait, We thought of that. It is in a safe, which starts to sound like an odd name for the locking device.

See the problem was I may need to run back out of the school to my cruiser to get a breaching device. Granted, I should be able to call on dispatch for someone else to bring theirs with them, as there should be more than one unit responding, but that assumes too much.

Instead of running to my cruiser outside, I randomly run thru the school trying to find the safe. spend time finding the key/combo to open said safe, then run back to the classroom.

totally more efficient.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's no way this doesn't end badly.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: How are parents okay with this? How are they not marching in the streets along with their children?


Look at the local school board candidates...notice a theme?

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/madison/2022/04/22/madison-school-board-candidates-share-their-views-primary-may-17/7371023001/
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's very nice of them to make the next shooter's job easier, now he doesn't need to worry about acquiring an AR-15!  Just something that can force open a gun locker and, bam, all the AR-15s he could want.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We need kill droids.  Inject friend or foe transceivers into the students and authorized adults.  Have the kill droids kill anything that moves that doesnt have the friendly deignation.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
yeah, we could have all that but the football team needs a new stadium
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I started working at a new school, a bilingual charter school, this week.  I will be teaching middle school science.

One of the reasons I chose the school is that there is one entry point during the school day that a person will have to enter, be identified, and obtain approval before entering the campus.  I once worked at a school with numerous unsecured entry points.  The school was a block away from an hospital ER where confused, mentally ill people often wander from.  Like the naked, screaming man some other teachers encountered one day.

I'm not a cop or a soldier and I'm glad no one has suggested to me that I should be packing at work.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I started working at a new school, a bilingual charter school, this week.  I will be teaching middle school science.

One of the reasons I chose the school is that there is one entry point during the school day that a person will have to enter, be identified, and obtain approval before entering the campus.  I once worked at a school with numerous unsecured entry points.  The school was a block away from an hospital ER where confused, mentally ill people often wander from.  Like the naked, screaming man some other teachers encountered one day.

I'm not a cop or a soldier and I'm glad no one has suggested to me that I should be packing at work.


I have you farkied as "teaches in jail" which says a lot about the other place you mention.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aerojockey: It's very nice of them to make the next shooter's job easier, now he doesn't need to worry about acquiring an AR-15!  Just something that can force open a gun locker and, bam, all the AR-15s he could want.


There's no need for that. They can just walk in empty-handed. Everything they could want is provided on-site.

"We were able to put an AR-15 rifle and safe in all of our schools in the county," Harwood said. "We've also got breaching tools to go into those safes. We've got extra magazines with ammo in those safes."
 
