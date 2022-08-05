 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   NO LIFEGUARD ON DUTY (busy birthin' baby)   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
    More: Sappy, Childbirth, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Pool, Natalie Lucas, Tessa Rider, husband Matthew Jones, 18-year-old lifeguard, YMCA pool  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a water birth..?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a lifeguard, it's a Y-Guard. What are you trying to pull?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pool decks drain back into the pool

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immediately kicked out because the mother started feeding the baby ooowoah
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's possibly the dumbest woman in Colorado and that's saying something. (the mother, not the lifeguard, she's cute).
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Pool decks drain back into the pool

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Did they name the baby Ruth?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how some guy was still swimming laps while this was taking place. What a weird story.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'll be there..."

No hasselhoff. Wife loved jones or the other guy...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gah!  I hope they showered first!


/ no, I don't mean the baby shower
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: maxandgrinch: Pool decks drain back into the pool

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Did they name the baby Ruth?


Oh wait, article says Lucas. The author just had to go ahead and ruin the joke for us.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: cyberspacedout: maxandgrinch: Pool decks drain back into the pool

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Did they name the baby Ruth?

Oh wait, article says Lucas. The author just had to go ahead and ruin the joke for us.


Err... Tobin, I mean. Got the names mixed up.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 185x272]

"I'll be there..."

No hasselhoff. Wife loved jones or the other guy...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: At the time, Rider was about nine months pregnant and past her due date,

All the signage at the pool about swim diapers and diarrhea and stuff, and you decide *that's* okay?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on you, Natalie.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: I love how some guy was still swimming laps while this was taking place. What a weird story.


My experience with dedicated amateur athletes in the various cardio-related sports (mostly running, swimming, cycling, and obviously tri) is that there's always a core group among them in any given local area who absolutely do not miss their workout for anything, even if they have to adjust it or shorten it or whatever, they won't completely miss it.  Foot of snow on the ground? Fine, I'll just jog five miles.  Hurricane? Alright I'll ride on the trainer today and stare at a wall for an hour.  Blood and amniotic fluid in the pool? Whatever, can you guys just look the other way for 10 minutes so I can get some laps in before you drain the pool.  I'm convinced that there could be a literal war happening outside and some people would still be like, "I can squeeze in a couple miles around the block real quick."

Run (or cycle, or tri) clubs are like cults.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that the baby has a lifetime membership to the Y.

That's an amazing value.

They should have named him something that starts with Y, like Yancey, Yoshi, York, Yale, etc.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: I love that the baby has a lifetime membership to the Y.

That's an amazing value.

They should have named him something that starts with Y, like Yancey, Yoshi, York, Yale, etc.


Unfortunately the baby's career options are limited to police officer, construction worker, biker or native American.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Something I will never forget."

Damn right: childbirth is gross and terrifying.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 185x272]

"I'll be there..."

No hasselhoff. Wife loved jones or the other guy...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She was assisted in the delivery by a police officer... a biker, an Native American and a construction worker.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn fine work there young lady.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.