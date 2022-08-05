 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Family sets off model rocket on baseball field. And judging by the pictures, it looks like something went wrong   (nbcboston.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
you know an ag sprayer could have dowsed that faster than a fire truck
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's summer and really dry outside. You know what'd be cool......
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fam, you dun goofed!
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Suddenly I hear Elton John's Rocket Man in the back of my head...
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Always trying to get rid of an anthill somewhere...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus, I've set off all of one model rocket when I was younger (assignment at a "for fun" science class I took during summer) and even way back then we launched the damned things on the asphalt. How stupid does one have to be to think terrain that's full of small mounds and valleys and covered in a highly flammable material is the best option for something that basically shiats fire when it goes off?
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Needs more solid fuel boosters.

/and probably also more struts
//maybe a few extra LFO boosters as well
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who looks at a field of dead grass and thinks "perfect place to set off rockets!"?

Or fireworks, or baby gender exploding things, or whatever.

Right now I'm not even using my propane grill without hosing everything down first, and my yard is still partially green.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we woulda set those fields on fire with a plain old book of matches from the Cozy Inn. Don't need no fancy rocket.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lets give the grass more guns, because guns make everything safer.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Jacob Singer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All of the Estes model rockets I used to launch were set on a tripod launch pad that stood a good 12" off the ground and had a large reflective disk to disperse the flame. We launched them from all kinds of terrain with nary an inkling of residual fire.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's possible they set it off in the infield dirt and just didn't anticipate how far the sparks would go.

Good on 'em for taking responsibility, though. I guarantee if my brother & his best friend had started any fires with the countless combustible "experiments" they did with model rocket engines, they would have run like the wind.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only there was some cleared sand and dirt area nearby that could have been used to launch from instead.
You know, one that has even been leveled flat.

/I am curious, don't the city summer athletics programs typically use these fields? Were they really using them with the grass that dry?
//Watering your personal lawn that just sits there doing nothing 99% of the time is one thing, but at least this grass has like... a job? I presume there was a lawn watering ban with no exceptions?
///Doesn't excuse the family or anything, just weird to see such a nice equipment on a field that wasn't getting watered regularly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: [i.gifer.com image 267x200]


Ironic
 
Muta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Who looks at a field of dead grass and thinks "perfect place to set off rockets!"?

Or fireworks, or baby gender exploding things, or whatever.

Right now I'm not even using my propane grill without hosing everything down first, and my yard is still partially green.


AND IT WAS A farkING BASEBALL FIELD WITH SANDY INFIELDS THAT DON'T  BURN!!!
 
callmeox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everything around the park is green except for the outfield areas.

Did they plant the grass in dirt or in mounds of dessicant packs?
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was North Korea disguised as a family!
 
Al!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have often thought that Massachusetts was the home to the dumbest Americans, but it's tough to find data to back that up when places like Florida and Texas exist.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I just rockets from Uranus,...yer moms"


Mass holes, you know we hate 'em.
 
